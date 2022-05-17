Rubanda elders to get free houses

More than 1,000 elderly women are set to benefit from an empowerment programme in Rubanda District, south-western Uganda.

The women will be availed with microfinance loans, and others houses.

Nyaka Aids Orphans Project, a community-based organisation, which provides free education to children orphaned by HIV/Aids, also announced that it is launching an empowerment programme to help officials find answers to the poor housing conditions in the rural areas.

Addressing more than 1,000 elderly women at the Nyaka-Mukaka Grandmother Event in Hamurwa Sub-county, Rubanda District, Mr Jackson Twesigye Kaguri, the founder of Nyaka, said empowering the elderly is an important aspect of their work.

“Nyaka is going to build houses for grandmothers and continue to help them with the skills to look after themselves and their families. The government tries to take care of all our citizens, but we need more programmes,” Mr Kaguri said.

He added that the elderly are an important source of comfort and support in the daily lives of children and deserve proper treatment.

“These grandparents take care of orphans who have been affected by death, disease, domestic violence and poverty and some of them really need support, because they live in very bad housing, and do not have skills they can use to earn money on a regular basis,” Mr Davlyn Tumuhairwe, the Senior Community Development Officer in Rubanda District, said.

One of the beneficiaries is Gaudencia Mashaaku, 85, from Kibarama Village, Nyamirama Sub-county, Kanungu.

“I currently take care of two grandchildren. My house had a leaking roof, I used to sleep on the floor and I did not have any light in the house. Nyaka constructed a home for me. I have been able to get microfinance loans that I have used to buy two goats. I am happier than I used to be,” Ms Mashaaku said.

Benefits

The grandmother programme supports 19,990 grandmothers and guardians of children orphaned by HIV/Aids in Kanungu, Rukungiri and Rubanda districts

The programme through its Microfinance and Housing projects brings grandmothers together to educate and equip them with tools and skills to support themselves and their households.

They are trained in better farming techniques, and skills such as weaving baskets and mats which can be sold to get money.

The elderly also have access to free medical care and are given agricultural equipment and household items, such as hoes to increase food production and washbasins to improve hygiene.

In 2021, 12 houses were built, along with 14 kitchens and 13 pit latrines for the elderly.