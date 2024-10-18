Rubanda locals storm Kabale police demanding release of suspects accused of lynching thief

Dozens of Bigungiro Parish residents in Rubanda District’s Nyamweru Sub-county stormed the Kigezi regional police headquarters in Kabale Town on Friday demanding the release of three people who were arrested early this week over lynching a suspected thief through mob action in the area.

Nyamweru Sub-county LCIII chairman Alex Nkwasibwe, together with Bigungiro parish LCII chairman Fred Byakwaga, led complaints as they tasked police to explain why armed forces are not helping in fighting criminals.

They accused police of being quick to arrest mob attackers instead of criminals stealing their livestock and agricultural items.

“The community members are asking for the release of the suspected murderers because they feel they are wrongly accused. Joab Ainamani who died last week was killed by unknown people that suspected him to be a habitual offender in stealing domestic animals and harvested crops. The complainants are also asking why the police release suspected criminals before the complainants reach home,” Nkwasibwe said.

Kigezi regional police legal and human rights officer Ronald Mutungi addressed the demonstrators, warning them against mob justice.

He challenged locals to always help police with evidence so that suspected criminals are prosecuted.

“Suspects have a right to police bond. When you report a case to the police, always provide the evidence of exhibits and witnesses,” Mutungi highlighted.

Demonstrators are seen at Kigezi regional police headquarters in Kabale Town on October 18, 2024, protesting against the arrest of 3 Rubanda District locals accused of lynching a suspected thief. PHOTO BY ROBERT MUHEREZA.

Kigezi regional police commander Ibrahim Saiga asked the demonstrators to return to their respective homes and wait for feedback from their local leaders.

“I allowed your demonstration because I wanted to hear from you. I am sure my dialogue with your leaders shall provide a solution for your grievances. Do not involve yourselves in acts of mob justice because the police will identify you and charge you as an individual,” Saiga said.