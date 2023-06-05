Rubanda primary teacher dies in motorcycle crash

The police in Rubanda are investigating circumstances under which a primary school teacher died in a fatal accident in the district.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as Ivan Tugumisiriza,32, a resident of Kabugu Village, Bushura Ward, Hamuhambo Town Council in Rubanda district.

"It is alleged that two Bajaj motor cycles, whose details were not yet identified as they were taken away from the scene before police arrived, were from opposite directions along Hamuhambo- Bushura marrum road, met in a sharp corner and collided head on thereby injuring the occupants seriously,” police explained.

Maate added that Tugumisirza died while he was being rushed to Kabale Hospital by good Samaritans. He succumbed to the injuries sustained during the accident.

According to police, other victims involved in the accident had not yet been identified and their whereabouts were unknown by press time.

"Tugumisiriza’s body was conveyed to Kabale Hospital from where postmortem was done. His body was later handed over to the relatives for burial,” Maate told Monitor on Monday.

By the end of Monday, efforts were underway to recover both motorcycles involved in the accident as the Force also aimed to find the details of the other missing victims.

Additionally, a fatal accident has been recorded at Rubanda police station as Inquiries into the incident continue.