Rubirizi poachers become protectors of wild animals

For decades, the communities of Ndangara and Nyakiyanja parishes in Rubirizi District have been at odds with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the National Forest Authority (NFA) over poaching and encroachment into Kalinzu Central Forest Reserve. The communities are now turning their backs on illegal hunting and embracing conservation in a remarkable transformation. Their journey from poachers to protectors offers a powerful story of redemption, resilience, and hope for the future of conservation. In an interview with the Daily Monitor on Monday, a former poacher, Mr Valentine Saturday, 38, a resident of Kabukweri Village, said he started engaging in the vice when he was about 12 years old.

“Since we were born, we found our parents doing poaching, and it was the order of the day. I didn’t go to school because of that. Instead of buying for us scholastic materials, my parents bought spears and trained us on how to hunt and fish,” he said. Mr Saturday added that he also found it hard to stop poaching because of his love for bush meat, which he described as tasty. “Bush meat is very nice and we kept on enjoying it, not knowing that it was an illegal activity. We lost many of our relatives at the hands of UWA, and as such, we have many widows in our area,” he added. Ms Lillian Namirimu, another former poacher, said they used to hunt animals to secure meat for home consumption and sell the surplus to earn income to enable them buy household necessities.

She added that some of them also used to engaged in illegal cutting of trees for timber and making charcoal. “We used to poach, but we were on bad terms with the National Forest Authority (NFA) and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). Whenever we saw them, we gave a signal “Baboon Baboon,” and whenever people heard that signal, they ran away,” she said. Ms Namirimu added that as they conducted their poaching activities, they formed an 18-member group to, among others, help members who had been arrested or jailed.

The turning point

The turning point came when conservation organisations and park authorities shifted from punishment to correction. Through community outreach, training programmes, and partnerships with local leaders, these organisations began offering alternative livelihoods. One such programme introduced skills such as beekeeping, tree planting, making of crafts, among others, showing that they could earn a living from nature without harming it. Ms Namirimu said, in 2012 organisations such as World Wide Fund for Nature and Eco Trust Uganda started engaging them, and this led to the signing of an agreement with NFA and UWA in 2013, which has led to the improvement of their relationship with the two bodies. “We used to depend on the forest, destroying and degrading what was there, but we are now conserving 1,500 hectares that are in the Kalinzu Forest Reserve.

We have managed to plant over one million trees, of which 60 percent is indigenous tree species for carbon credits and the other percentage is for domestic wood fuel and fruits,” she said. She added that they have managed to restore several acres of degraded swamps by planting bamboo, among others. Ms Namirimu further said that they sensitisation locals on the importance of conserving the environment. She said: “We engaged ourselves in apiculture as an alternative and developed a honey business plan which was funded by Eco Trust. From the 3,900 beehives we have, we produce 30 tonnes of honey annually and we earned Shs30m from honey we harvested last year.” Ms Namirimu said they also get carbon funds from the indigenous trees planted from Eco Trust Uganda, amounting to Shs180m annually. She said they used the money to build houses and are now able to pay school fees for their children.

About the agreement

Mr Sam Barekye, the NFA sector manager for Kalinzu Central Forest Reserve, said they signed the Corroborative Forest Management Agreement with the former poachers in 2013. Mr Sam Barekye the initial contract ran from 2013 to 2023 and it was renewed after the good performance of the group (above 80 percent).

The contract was extended by 10 years.

What the agreement entails

The community is allowed to collect dry firewood in the forest on Saturdays and Wednesdays, but not by cutting standing trees. Collection of herbs for domestic use is allowed but regulated and supervised by the NFA. The community was given land for planting trees. They are also allowed to engage in beekeeping in the portion of land allocated for them. The agreement also spells out what not to do in the forest. For instance, no cutting of trees for timber, prohibition of illegal charcoal production, illegal hunting and fishing, no settlement in the forest reserve, and cultivation of crops is prohibited.

Situation at the park

Mr Barekye said the community has been given roles which used to be done by NFA, such as reporting illegalities and conducting forest patrols, and this has led to reduction of encroachment. The Public Relations Officer for UWA, Mr Bashir Hangi, said that previously, there was a lot of illegal entry into the protected area of Queen Elizabeth National Park and poaching by this community.



