Rubirizi teacher found dead in his rented room

Police in Rubirizi District have found a secondary school teacher dead in his single rented house.

The deceased is 29-year-old Aaron Anyine, a teacher at Ndekye Secondary School in Rubirizi Town Council.

“Our officers in Rubirizi District have started investigations on a case where a secondary school teacher was found dead under unclear circumstances. The deceased is a born of Nshozi cell, Nyakabirizi Division, Bushenyi- Ishaka Municipality in Bushenyi District,” greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that on Sunday, the deceased complained of a severe headache but spent Monday normally, conducting classes.

He was also seen in the staff room on November 20- marking exams before having lunch with his fellow teachers.

“At around 5pm, he told me that he had a heavy headache which was giving him a lot of pain,” Anyine’s fellow teacher Isaac Turyasingura said.

He added: “On Tuesday morning I went to check on him since he was not picking my calls having complained of pain the previous day. On reaching the house, I knocked and no one answered.”

Turyasingura says he later forced his way into the house through the door “after knocking several times, only to find him dead.”

Preliminary police findings indicate that “the body was found undressed, lying supine on a bed inside the deceased's room- and covered with a multicolored blanket and bloody like mucus with bubbles running from both the mouth and nose.”

The remains were then taken to Rugazi Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem as inquiries are ongoing.

Brandon Muganzi, a resident in Nyakabirizi Division and paternal uncle to the deceased, told Monitor that “he will be missed since he was one of the most educated in the family.”

"We we had already started seeing the future in him because he had become the head of the family. His death is in line with God's plans and we can’t change anything as human beings," he added.