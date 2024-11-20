Rubirizi woman arrested over killing husband for querying source of Shs50,000

Police in Rubirizi District, western Uganda, have arrested a 29-year-old woman on allegations of murdering her 30-year-old husband in a domestic brawl as the deceased sought to know how the wife obtained Shs50, 000.

Law enforcers accuse the detained peasant woman of killing 30-year-old local businessman Brian Twimukye. The deceased was a resident of Ndaragi Village, Kakanju Sub-county in Bushenyi District while the suspect is a resident of Nyakagyezi Village in Katanda Sub-county, Rubirizi District.

"The unfortunate incident happened at around 11:30pm on November 19 at Katara I Village, Katara Parish in Kichwamba Sub-county, Rubirizi District after the suspect failed to explain the whereabouts of Shs50,000," greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime told journalists.

"The two had a quarrel over a Shs50, 000 note which the suspect refused to reveal the source and for fear of being battered, she snatched a panga which was near the deceased. As they struggled for it, she ended up cutting the husband's neck, arms and the left leg," police said.

Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime. PHOTO/FILE/ MILTON BANDIHO

The deceased was rushed to Rugazi Health center IV in an unconscious state but was pronounced dead within an hour following the attack.

According to police, the couple was staying in an isolated house- around 50m from the neighbors which made it difficult for rescuers to hear the fight.

It's alleged that the suspect met the deceased two years ago and they lived together as husband and wife in Bushenyi District where they produced a girl currently aged six months.

The two relocated to Rubirizi District in August 2024, where they opened a small business.

Commenting on the incident, 50-year-old Kichwamba Sub-county local leader Pascal Mwesigye said the deceased always claimed his wife had other men, leading to domestic violence in the couple’s home.

“The two always looked wounded,” he added.