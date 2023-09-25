Rugarama hospital gets a new ambulance

The Byengoma family in Kabale District in western Uganda with support from their Egyptian friends have donated a state of the art ambulance to Rugarama hospital in Kabale town to facilitate patient movement.

Mr Nicholas Byengoma, who operates a chain of businesses in tourism and construction sectors, together with the chairman of the Kigezi tourism cluster, Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma delivered the ambulance, model 2022 fitted with Intensive care unit equipment, to the Bishop of the diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna in the presence of the Rugarama hospital management at Rugarama hill where they also promised to deliver other assorted health equipment that include 40 hospital beds and mattresses.

Mr Batuma said the other assorted equipment donated to Rugarama hospital founded by the diocese of Kigezi, include 40 bed drawers, 40 dining tables, 5 baby incubators, 10 baby cots, 3 baby warmers, 40 bedside cupboards, and 2 operating tables.

“The mentioned assorted hospital equipment shall be delivered early next week because we had problems with transporting them this week. The Byengoma family members are currently engaging the ministry of health officials for the possible donation of an X-ray machine to facilitate quality health service delivery at Rugarama hospital in Kabale district,”Mr Mbabazi Batuma said.

Established in 1983, Rugarama hospital is among the biggest not-for-profit health facility in Kigezi region, located on Rugarama road in Kabale municipality.

It gets patients from different parts of Kigezi sub region and the neighboring countries of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The facility’s medical superintendent, Dr Esther Rutaremwa said the boost will help them in the referral system of their patients.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna thanked the Byengoma family for their generosity and asked Christians in Kigezi region to borrow a leaf and do the same to serve the people in their rural communities.

In June this year the members of the Mutebile foundation announced their plan of establishing a dialysis unit at Rugarama hospital in memory of former Bank of Uganda governor Prof Tumusiime Mutebile (RIP) who hailed in the neighborhood of Rugarama hospital.



