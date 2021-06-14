Rugunda, Mateke happy to leave Cabinet

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

The outgoing Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has thanked President Museveni for giving him the opportunity to serve the country in different capacities, and welcomed his new appointment as a special envoy for special duties.

In an interview with Daily Monitor last Thursday, Dr Rugunda urged Ugandans to remain united and work as a team so that development and economic transformation of the country is achieved.

“Our focus is to bring about socio-economic transformation and improve the quality of life of all our people. I ask Ugandans to promote patriotism and pan Africanism for national and continental development. Our national development is guided by the NRM Manifesto, NDP (National Development Plan) III and by the National Vision,” Dr Rugunda said.

“The new Cabinet will implement the same. Let us be more vigilant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and not leave this fight to leaders. This is our collective responsibility,” he added.

Relatedly, the former State Minister for Regional Affairs, Dr Philemon Mateke, said he had no regrets after being dropped from Cabinet, saying he is happy for his daughter Sarah Nyirabashitsi, who was appointed as State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs.

“I have no regrets about the fact that I was dropped from Cabinet because my daughter was appointed as a state minister. I have done my part and I wish well all those that have been appointed,” he said.

Advertisement

The chairman for the inter religious Council for Kigezi region, Fr Gaetano Batanyenda, said although he appreciates President Museveni’s move to increase the number of women in his Cabinet, he asked him to give them the required support to independently deliver services to the people without any influence.

Fr Batanyenda added that players such as Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal were left out.

“He appointed those on reserve bench and left out the real players. If the former speaker was appointed as the Prime Minister, and the likes of Ogwal [would be admired],” Fr Batanyenda said.

Mr Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District chairperson, lauded the President for appointing Ms Nyirabashitsi because she qualifies for the job.

Ministers from Kigezi

Kigezi region now has five ministers who include Mr David Bahati (Ndorwa west), Dr Chris Baryomunsi (Kinkiizi East), Mr Henry Musasizi (Rubanda East), Ms Nyirabashitsi (Kisoro Woman MP), and Gen Jim Muhwezi (Rujumbura).