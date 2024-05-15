Rugunda rallies old boys to develop Mwiri College

Former Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has urged the new leadership of the Mwiri Old Boy’s Association (MOBA) to build upon the work done by their predecessors and ensure that Busoga College Mwiri continues on an upward trajectory.

Dr Rugunda, a former student at Busoga College Mwiri who is also the Patron of the Alumni Association (MOBA), made the call on Friday during a function at which the outgoing President, Mr Daniel Ruhweza, handed over office to the new president, Mr Daniel Mushaba alias Kakaire, during a function held at Dr Rugunda’s offices at Kingdom Kampala.

“I would like to commend the old committee for the tremendous job that they have done in putting the school to a successful trajectory. The new committee should double its efforts. It should build on the foundation laid by the old committee and drive Mwiri to the helm of Uganda’s best schools,” Dr Rugunda said.

Mr Mushabe was elected on April 20 this year during a historic election that attracted over 500 old boys to the legendary school for an Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association. Mr Mushabe became the first MOBA president to be elected with a margin of over 200 votes.

Other members of Mr Mushabe’s executive are Mr Joel Isabirye, who is the Vice President; Mr Ronald Sseruyange who is the Secretary-General; Mr Emma King Walimbwa, who is the Assistant Secretary-General; Mr Christopher Bumpenje who is the Treasurer; Mr Samson Kakoma who is the Assistant Treasurer; Mr Henry Rodney Mugisha who is the Secretary for Publicity and; Mr Mike Okua who is the Legal Advisor.

Ordinary members of the Committee are Mr Joshua Bizimungu, Mr Demiano Masesa, Mr Benon Kigenyi, Mr Nelson Mandela, and Mr Robert Katsigazi.

Speaking after receiving the instruments of Mr Mushabe committed himself to committing his energies to ensuring that the school is much better in the next two years.

“I am going to spend the next two years thinking and working for Mwiri. I am confident that Mwiri’s best days are still ahead of us,” Mr Mushabe said.