Rugunda urges Ugandans on healthy lifestyle

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has urged Ugandans to embrace a healthy lifestyle to stem off non-communicable diseases that he said are on the rise in the country.

Dr Rugunda was speaking at the launch of the first private heart disease diagnosis and treatment laboratory at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala on Friday.

He said Ugandans have taken to a lifestyle of no physical exercises and poor eating habits, which result in diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart-related illnesses.



“Let us do routine tests in order to prevent severe conditions. We are increasing local capacity to do things on our own and collaboration is crucial between government and the private sector,”Dr Rugunda said.

The premier said collaboration between government and the private sector will extend health services that may not be readily available.



About the laboratory

A catheterization laboratory, is clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualise the arteries of the heart and treat abnormality found.

The Uganda Heart Institute has been the only treatment centre for heart diseases, which according to Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, has been grappling with congestion.

Dr Simon Luzige, the chief executive officer of Nakasero Hospital, said the laboratory has capacity to handle 10 patients daily.

Dr Luzige added that this development will help reduce the number of heart patients that seek treatment abroad.

He, however, declined to disclose the amount of money that went into setting up the laboratory, or the cost of diagnosis or treatment.

Daily Monitor on Friday reported that the total cost of operating a child with heart complications abroad is about Shs73 million, while in the country, it would cost about Shs18m.



The laboratory comes moments after President Museveni ordered that the Uganda Heart Institute be given land to set up a 250-bed cardiac centre to offer specialised services to heart patients. This would address the issue of congestion and expand services.

