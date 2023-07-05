Rukiga District gets Shs904m for PDM

Several residents in Rukiga have a reason to smile after government released Shs904.1 million for the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the district.

At least 30 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) from the 6 sub counties of the district were given the funds beginning last week. The money is being sent to individual beneficiary accounts through intermediary banks.

“We have finally dispersed the money to the SACCOs, the vetting process took long and many people became impatient. We are lucky that most beneficiaries received the money before close of financial year and some continue to get the money even now. We did not want stories of money being distributed to fake associations,” Rukiga District Commercial Officer Nelson Agaba said on Tuesday.

Government had promised to disburse at least Shs100 million to each parish SACCO in each financial year.

But at least Shs217 million was distributed to 6 parish SACCOs in Kamawezi Sub County, Shs161 million to Kashambya Sub County, Shs162 million to Muhanga Town council, Shs102 million to Bukinda Sub County, Uhs107 million to Mparo Town council and Shs154 million to the 6 SACCOs of Rwamucucu Sub County.

The process of disbursing the money started on June 29 with a function at the district presided over by the PDM national coordinator Joveline Kalisa.

The Rukiga District Chairman Dr Alexander Kampikaho noted that the disbursed money is much less than the expected and government needs to fulfill the remaining quarter for more beneficiaries to access the funds.

“There are so many people waiting for the money. We want all the beneficiaries to get the money before the end of July.” Kampikaho said.

Rukiga District Woman MP Caroline Kamusiime asked the technocrats in the fund to make sure the real beneficiaries are the target vulnerable people.

“I wish people implementing this program could get to the far areas and reach out to villages far from the district. Let officers leave the comfort zones of offices,” she noted on June 29.