Rukiga inventory officer charged with theft of drugs, uttering false documents

Rukiga District inventory management officer has been charged with seven counts of theft and uttering false documents.

Memory Ayebare, 29, was arraigned before Kabale chief magistrate on Thursday where the charges were read to her.

Kabale chief magistrate, Mr Derrick Byamugisha heard from the state prosecution that between May 15 and June 29 while at Nyakashebeya health, Noozi, Kitanga and Ibumba health center IIs in Rukiga District, Ayebare stole an unspecified amount of government drugs.

Prosecution further alleged that Ayebare on May 15 at around midday, while at Nyakashebeya health center II in Kashambya Sub County forged a signature and a stamp for the Rukiga district health officer.

Prosecution also alleged that between May 15 and June 29, while at Nyakashebeya health center II, Ibumba health center II, Kitanga health center two and Noozi health center two in Rukiga Ayebare knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document to wit a requisition and issued voucher receipt to one Alex Muhumuza, Kemigisha Mauscent, Perepetwa Nshabohurira, Golden Mbabazi and Hope Basiimaki respectively.

Ayebare pleaded not guilty to all the charges before she applied for bail.

The magistrate released her on a non cash bail of Shs10 million while her two sureties were each bonded at Shs20 million, not cash before her case was adjourned to November 20 for further hearing.