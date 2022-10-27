Rukiga leaders struggle to recover Shs400m youth fund

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, has decried the low recovery of Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) funds.

Speaking at the belated celebrations to mark the International Youth Day in Rukiga District on Tuesday, Ms Nyirabashitsi called on the beneficiaries to return the funds so that others can benefit from the programmes.

She said ever since the YLP started, Rukiga District has received Shs453.7m but only Shs53m has been recovered.

She added that under UWEP, the government disbursed Shs480.4m to the district but only Shs184m was refunded.

“If we are to give you money again, you have to first show that you are repaying because this is the money that will be given to other youth so that they can also benefit. If we do not recover the money, be sure that we will not get money for your district,” the minister said.

Ms Nyirabashitsi added: “Let me be point blank, the percentage you are going to get will depend on how much you have recovered. For women, I want to thank them because they are trying, but we also request that the women who have the money, please you pay back so that we can give you more funds.”

The Rukiga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Nayebare Kyamuzigita, said some youth were not trained and sensitised on project selection before they were given the funds.

He said some of the youth misused the money or invested it in unprofitable projects, which is affecting the recovery.

“If they were first trained that these funds are to be returned, that would be good, but we are striving hard to see that we recover at least a half by the end of this year. If we fail, then some of them will be arrested. This will hopefully deter others from misusing government funds,” he said.

The Rukiga District youth chairperson, Mr Gibs Barigayomwe, said after getting money, many beneficiaries reportedly shared the money among themselves and dissolved the groups.

“We have about 12 youth groups in the district, but the majority of the youth fled the district after sharing the money. Other youth had no experience in managing their businesses and some got excited after seeing money and misused it. We will continue to sensitise them to see that they recover the money to enable others to access it since it’s a revolving fund,” he said.

Ms Nyirabashitsi also decried the rise in domestic violence, gender-based violence, child abuse and child abandonment cases, saying these hinder the development of families and the country.

“Every month, we register 40 cases of domestic violence. We get 40 gender-based violence cases per month, 20 cases per month of parents abandoning their children, and 30 cases of child abuse, which is very sad,” she said.