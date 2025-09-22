Rukiga man, 38, imprisoned 30 years for defiling girl, 13

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The state told the court presided over by Justice Karoli Lwanga Ssemogerere that on September 14, 2021, Alex Prince, a resident of Kashongati village , Muhanga town council in Rukiga District, unlawfully performed a sexual act with a 13-year-old girl, thus contravening Section 129 (3)(4a) of the Penal Code Act cap 120.

Prosecution led by Mr Isaac Onyango told the court that on the fateful day, the convict met the victim on her way to fetch water and asked her to go and pick a chair from his house. However, he followed her, closed the door and forced her into having sex before threatening to kill her if she ever told her parents or any other person about what he had done.

Prosecution further told the court that the convict defiled the girl on five other occasions he intercepted her along the way and issued threats.

“For all the five days, the victim was feeling a lot of pain in her private parts but could not tell her parents because of fear until on September 20, 2021 when she when she revealed the whole story to her father who reported the matter to Rukiga police station. The girl’s hymen was found broken when she was subjected to medical examination. Her father recorded a statement and was issued with a medical form before the accused person was arrested,” Mr Onyango told court.

Mr Onyango had asked for a deterrent sentence of not less than 25 years to send as a warning to would be offenders.

While sentencing Prince, the judge said the trauma the victim went through may continue to affect her throughout her lifetime.

“The offence committed involved a minor and it was a crime of opportunity because you had access to her, forgetting that she was not able to give you consent. Because you had sexual intercourse with the victim five times, she was even ashamed to tell her parents. This is not a matter that this court cannot take lightly because the trauma magnified by the transmission of a sexually transmitted disease may bring bad memories to the victim in her future,” Justice Ssemogerere said.