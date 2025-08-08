Rukiga NRM leaders stage peaceful protest over arrests

The Rukiga District NRM executive committee members on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration in Muhanga Town Council, protesting the alleged arbitrary arrest of several party members ahead of next week’s election of party flag bearers for LCIII chairpersons.

Led by District NRM Chairperson Mr Frank Besigye Kyerere, the demonstrators later delivered a signed petition to Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Zadok Kamusiime. They threatened to hold a larger protest if the detained party members were not released within 24 hours.

“Our concern is that after the NRM primaries for Members of Parliament—where Dr Sylvia Tumuheirwe Alinaitwe Mwanaki was declared winner—the incumbent Woman MP for Rukiga, Ms Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi, petitioned the NRM tribunal challenging the results,” Mr Kyerere said.

“We have heard that Ms. Kamusiime also filed a case with the CID headquarters in Kampala, leading to arrests before the tribunal has even delivered its verdict. People here are living in fear; some have gone into hiding. I have been told that the home of the person who guided police detectives to the suspects has been attacked. President Museveni and the security team in Rukiga should intervene before the situation worsens,” he added.

Mparo Town Council LCIII Chairperson Mr. Jimmy Kawayida alleged that he was attacked for supporting Dr Tumuheirwe. He named the arrested NRM supporters as Julius Twesigye, Godwin Niwahereza, Dickson Ainembabazi, and Charles Tugumisirize, who are reportedly being held at Kigezi Regional Police Headquarters in Kabale.

The suspects’ lawyer, Mr Patrick Kiconco Katabazi—who is also the Rukiga County NRM parliamentary flag bearer and district party treasurer—said he was denied access to his clients when he went to assist them in securing police bond.

“When I arrived at the Kigezi Regional Police Headquarters on Thursday, I was referred to the Regional CID office, where I found my clients recording caution statements. I was not allowed to guide them. I was later informed that their arrest had been ordered from Kampala, and regional police had no authority to release them on bond. On Friday morning I returned to follow up, but there was still no positive response. We have received information that there are systematic operations in Kamwezi, Kashambya, and Rwamucucu sub-counties targeting certain people. I call upon the security agencies to intervene before this creates social tension,” Mr. Katabazi said.

Ms Kamusiime did not respond to repeated calls seeking her comment. However, her political assistant, Ms Jesca Twasima—popularly known as Akiiki-wa-Caro—dismissed the accusations as political propaganda.

“It’s purely an attempt to tarnish the name of our Woman MP. If anything, our camp should be the one complaining, as about 10 of our supporters have been arrested, with some remanded over baseless allegations. Our MP is not involved in the arrests being claimed,” Ms Twasima said.

RDC Mr Kamusiime urged the party leaders to desist from further demonstrations as he works to address their concerns.

“I am aware of what is happening and I am consulting higher authorities to resolve the matter. I have established that the arrested individuals are still in police custody. Now that you have given me your petition, please refrain from holding any more demonstrations and await the government’s response,” he said.



