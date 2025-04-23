Rukungiri fishing village gets sanitation boost with EcoSan toilets

More than 4,000 residents of Rwenshama fishing village in Rukungiri District are benefiting from improved sanitation following the installation of the first EcoSan (ecological sanitation) toilets at the Lake Edward landing site, local authorities said.

Previously, locals in Rwenshama Parish, Bwambara Sub-county, faced serious health risks due to poor sanitation infrastructure and a lack of modern toilet facilities, conditions that often forced them to resort to open defecation.

Speaking to Monitor on Wednesday, Rwenshama LC2 chairperson Kenneth Nuwagaba said five EcoSan toilets were set up at Shs20 million each, noting that “the project a major milestone for the community.”

“These toilets have contributed a lot, and I urge the government to construct more,” he said.

He added: “Pit latrines collapse during the rainy season because the area is partly built on a wetland. Ecosan toilets are durable and suitable for waterlogged areas.”

Ecosan toilets are waterless systems that use natural biological processes to safely decompose human waste. They are widely promoted in flood-prone or high-water table regions where traditional sanitation solutions often fail.

Local leaders praised the initiative. LC1 chairperson Chance Henry said: “Previously, families had to build at least three pit latrines a year, which was very expensive. Now with EcoSan, we are living in a cholera-free environment.”

However, he warned that demand still outpaces supply. “The population at the landing site keeps growing, and the few Ecosan units we have are not enough,” he added.

The project has also been welcomed at the sub-county level. Bwambara LC3 chairperson Chris Kagayano said: “Our soils are soluble and easily eroded, especially during rainy seasons. We are committed to promoting Ecosan as a long-term sanitation solution.”

Residents echoed similar sentiments. “We used to spend a lot of money treating waterborne diseases,” said fisherman Robert Mugabe. “But now, thanks to EcoSan toilets, our health has improved.”

Susan Kemugisha, a mother of five, urged the government to expand the project. “These toilets should be built in every fishing village. They’re reliable and improve hygiene,” she said.

Rujumbura County MP and Security Minister Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi confirmed that plans are underway to expand the initiative.

“Soon, the entire Bwambara sub-county will benefit from EcoSan toilets,” he said. “Our soils are not ideal for pit latrines. We must embrace better alternatives.”

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of government poverty eradication programmes. “There are many initiatives to uplift household incomes. Participate in them, and don’t die poor,” he added.