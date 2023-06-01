Rukungiri flood victims accuse govt of failing to deliver Museveni pledge

Families that lost their relatives and property following a flooding in Rukungiri District have accused the government of failing to fulfil a presidential pledge to the victims.

The incident affected locals in Bwambara Sub County when River Rushaya burst its banks last month.

In the aftermath of the flooding, President Museveni May 8 directed State House comptroller Jane Barekye to give Shs5 million to each family that lost its member and 1 Shs1 million to the injured after flooding claimed about 11 lives in Kigezi sub region.

While some affected families and individuals in the sub region say they received the pledge, at least 3 families that lost their loved ones in Bwambara Sub County claim they haven’t.

Ruth Mugabiirwe, 46, who lost her husband during the floods says her children have not yet reported back to school due to lack of fees.

"My husband was everything to us. We thank the government for the food it gave us but where is our money that president Museveni promised us. I hear that other people that lost their dear ones in Kisoro District received theirs. Why not us," Mugabiirwe said on Wednesday.

Father of six, 67-year-old Sunday Williams told Monitor that he is worried about a looming arrest by security and bank officials after his garden was devastated by floods.

"I may be arrested anytime because I had a loan from the bank and I was to pay back after selling coffee but it was swept away by floods. So when I watched Kisoro people receiving money from state house on tv, my heart was somehow relieved. It's now a month of waiting. Let our leaders tell us what went wrong" Sunday added.

Kagorogoro Village LC1 chairperson Alex Mugisha expressed fury noting that: "Rukungiri is also in Kigezi sub-region. What happened to our money?"

"We have waited enough and we are tired of their lies,” he added.

The Bwambara sub-county chairperson Chris Kagayano said people are bothering him with calls over the presidential pledge.

"I’m being blamed for nothing. I played my role of submitting the names of the victims to the district for further management. I can't tell what went wrong. I think my people are right to demand answers," Kagayano said on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on the matter, Rukungiri District Chairperson Geoffrey Kyomukama promised that “government will fulfil the pledge at the right time.”

"Government doesn't work on pressure. We also feel sorry for what happened to them and we stand with them in demanding their money," he remarked.

Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Steven Nsubunga Bewayo urged patience.

“Of recent, each family received 50kgs of posho and 25 kgs of beans from government. So, let them remain patient as the government works on them,” he told this publication.