Rukungiri head teacher arrested for blocking learners from taking end-of-term exams

The Deputy Resident Commissioner (RDC) of Rukungiri District, Wilberforce Ongom, arrested the head teacher of Karuzigye Primary School in Buhunga Sub-county after allegations that he refused to allow three learners to sit their end-of-term examinations. The head teacher, Mr Denis Atukatunda, was reportedly also sending children home, violating the Education Act and a presidential directive.

Mr Ongom stated that he received a complaint early this morning from a parent of four pupils at Karuzigye Primary School. The parent claimed that Mr Atukatunda had unjustly blocked his children from taking their exams despite full payment of school fees.

“The parent came to my office in tears, saying the head teacher had sent his children home even though he had already paid their school fees. He also said the head teacher had refused to let them sit their exams. As a parent, I felt compelled to intervene and assist,” Mr Ongom explained.

The Deputy RDC confirmed that he acted swiftly after receiving the complaint. "After hearing the parent’s grievances, I intervened immediately and arrested the head teacher, “he said.

He further emphasized that President Museveni has repeatedly stated that no child should be sent home due to unpaid fees. Instead, schools should negotiate with parents. "This arrest should serve as a warning to other school heads who continue to expel learners. I will not tolerate those who sabotage government programs," he warned.

Mr Atukatunda was initially detained at Buhunga Police Post, where he provided a statement. He was later transferred to Rukungiri Central Police Station for further investigation.

The parent, Mr Caleb Twinomusinguzi, aged 70, shared his frustrations with reporters. He stated that despite paying UGX 140,000 for this term’s fees, his four children were denied the opportunity to take their exams. "I was shocked when the head teacher demanded money for the previous term, even though I had cleared this term's fees. After failing to resolve the issue with the school, I sought help from the RDC," he said.