Rukungiri man arrested for killing his son over Shs5,000

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Police in Rukungiri District has arrested a 65-year-old man on allegations of killing his own son over Shs5, 000.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate identified the arrested as a resident of Maaya Cell, Kitimba ward, Western Division in Rukungiri Municipality.

Mr Maate added that the detained man is also the district's male workers’ councillor.

The deceased is Evart Magara aka Rwamutwe, 31, a biological son to the leader and also a resident in the same area.

According to Mr Maate, the incident happened on Sunday at around 7:30PM at Ms Moreen Ninsiima’s shop (mother to the deceased) in Mayaa Trading centre.

‘‘It all started when an area resident identified as Mr Onesmus Turyazayo in his late 30’s gave Shs5, 000 to Mr Rwamutwe to get off Shs1, 000 and return the balance which he didn’t,’’ he narrated.

Mr Turyazayo later reported the matter to the father, commencing a hunt for Mr Rwamutwe until they landed on him at the mother’s shop.

Police under the command of D/AIP Victor Arimpa arrested the suspect and took the body to Rwakabengo Health Centre III for post-mortem.

The case has since been registered at Rukungiri Central Police station under reference number SD 43/03/06/2021.

Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Stephen Bewayo Nsubuga urged the public toalways control anger to avoid regrettable circumstances.

“Stop taking laws in your hands and learn how to control anger. Failure to do so will lead you to being jailed,” he said.