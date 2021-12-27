Rukungiri man dies in Lyantonde lodge

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which a 44-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a guest room on Christmas Day.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson said Lauben Nuwabine, a resident of Byenyena Village, Kisiizi Parish, Nyakishenyi Sub County in Rukungiri District in western Uganda, was found lying dead in a room at Anita Guest House in Kaliiro Ward A in Lyantonde Town Council in central Uganda.

Nuwabine booked a room at the guest house at around 12am on Christmas Day, according to police.

Mr Charles Mukasa, the proprietor of the guest house said they became suspicious when Nuwabine remained in the room beyond 8.30am, the time he was expected to check out.

“When I reached at the guest house in the morning, the manager told me that a man was still inside the room and when I tried to wake him up by knocking on the door, I did not get any response. I contacted the local leaders who invited a police officer and when we broke the door we found the man dead,” reads part of Charles Mukasa’s statement recored at Lyantonde police station.

Police recovered half-empty mineral water bottle suspected to be laced with poison besides his bed.