Rukungiri man dies in Lyantonde lodge

A signpost for Anita Guest House where a man died inside a room on Christmas Day. PHOTO/ CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA

By  CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA

  • Police recovered half-empty mineral water bottle suspected to be laced with poison besides his bed

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which a 44-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a guest room on Christmas Day.
Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson said Lauben Nuwabine, a resident of Byenyena Village, Kisiizi Parish, Nyakishenyi Sub County in Rukungiri District in western Uganda, was found lying dead in a room at Anita Guest House in Kaliiro Ward A in Lyantonde Town Council in central Uganda. 
Nuwabine booked a room at the guest house at around 12am on Christmas Day, according to police.

