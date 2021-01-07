Rukungiri Municipality MP out, seven eye seat

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Mr Rolland Mugume Kaginda, who has been Rukungiri Municipality MP since 2011 on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, lost to Dr Wallen Tumwine Nuwagaba in the party primary election on August 18.

Mr Kaginda is the campaign coordinator for FDC presidential candidate, Mr Patrick Amuriat. While he conceded defeat, Ms Ingrid Turinawe Kamateneti, who lost for the second time in the race for the party flag bearer in the municipality, having first lost to Mr Kaginda in 2015, did not.

Mr Kaginda polled 62 votes, Dr Nuwagaba 130 and Ms Turinawe 65.

Ms Turinawe, 45, after the FDC primaries said: “I have been in the struggle of liberating this country for more than 20 years so I cannot easily accept defeat by a person whose intensions are not clear. I have never seen Dr Wallen in any struggle, the FDC party that we started is not the FDC of today because among the reasons we formed this party, we were fighting voter bribery, so it is very disappointing how Ugandans are being poisoned with salt in envelopes. That is why I lost the party primary election.”

She joined the ring again on Independent ticket.

Ms Turinawe went to Rugyenyo Primary School in Kanungu District and joined Kinyasano Girls High School in Rukungiri for both O-Level and A-Level.

She did a diploma in education at National Teachers’ College Kabale and a Degree in Education at Kyambogo University. Ms Turinawe also taught at Kyamakanda Secondary and Rukungiri Central High School in Rukungiri District.

She became the district councillor for Rukungiri Town Board and served as deputy speaker for Rukungiri District Council. She contested for Rukungiri District Woman MP seat twice in 2006 and 2011 and lost in both occasions. She has served as FDC secretary for mobilisation.

Advertisement

“At constituency level I will improve and maintain the roads, lobby for improvement of medical serves and power supply, fight for the well- being of the vulnerable people, promote job creation and improve agriculture. At the national level, I want to fight for restoration of constitutionalism and presidential term limits and strengthen national security,” says Ms Turinawe.

Dr Tumwine, 38, was born in Nyabihinga Village in Eastern Division, Rukungiri Municipality. He has a Master’s of Medicine in Internal Medicine from Makerere University and Master’s of Public Health from Lugansk University in Ukraine.

He went to Nyakibale Lower Primary School and Nyakasura School for O-Level and A-Level. Dr Tumwine worked at Mulago Hospital and Mbarara Eye Centre. At the time of joining politics last year, he was a consultant with the Ministry of Health and working on a World Bank-funded health project in Northern Uganda.

“I want to be voice of the voiceless; lobby for the district referral hospital and provision of water and other social services that bring about the wellbeing of citizens. I will cooperation with other politicians,” says Dr Tumwine.

At the national level, Dr Tumwine will focus on restoring constitutionalism, fighting against corruption, improving the health standards of Uganda, security and peaceful transfer of power.

Other aspirants

Other candidates in the race are Dr Elisa Rutahigwa of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr George Owakukiroru, Mr Arthur Mbabazi, Mr Amanya Tumukunde and Ms Jovita Komujuni who are Independent candidates.

Ms Komujuni, 40, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in commerce from Makerere University, Diploma in hotel and industrial catering from Makerere Business Institute. She is a director at Chicago Business Consultant Uganda Ltd, a business consultancy firm.



She went to Nyakibale Upper Primary School, Immaculate Heart Girls Secondary School Nyakibale for O-Level and Bishop Comboni High school in Kanungu District for A-Level.

Ms Komujuni wants to advocate proper accountability of national resources and lobby for the increase of Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment funds from Shs25,000 to Shs100,000.

“In the constituency, I want to focus on improving health services by lobbying for a district referral hospital, improving the road network, skilling and equipping the youth to be able to own businesses, and lobbying for the establishment of a public university and provision of clear water, and creation of market centres,” she says.

Mr Mbabazi, 40, studied at Rwerere Primary School and Rwerere in Nyakagyeme Sub-county. He went to Lakeside College in Kampala for A-level. He holds a Diploma in Education from Kyambogo University, Degree in social science from Kabale University and Master’s Degree in political science and social administration from Makerere University.

Mr Mbabazi is the director Literacy Advocacy Development Agency, a non-governmental organisation that promotes the wellbeing of people that are living in poverty in six districts of Kigezi, Rukungiri, Kabale, Kanungu, Kisoro, Rukiga, and Rubanda. He is also the director of Okapi Hotel in Western Division, which has provided employment to youth.

“I want to develop a golf course, create date base for unemployed youth to help them find jobs, establish constituency development funds of Shs6 million per month from my salary, establish a leisure park with free Internet and support urban farming,” says Mr Mbabazi.

Mr Owakukiroru, 56, was once the vice chairperson of Kebisoni Sub-county. He served as administrator of Nyakibale Hospital in Rukungiri District in 1987. He served as the chairperson of Rukungiri Town Council.

In 2002, Mr Owakukiroru became the speaker of Rukungiri District council, in 2008, he worked in the office of the Bishop of Kabala Diocese. He also served as the director of Benedictine Eye Hospital in Tororo District in 2009.

At the constituency level, he plans to advocate for the establishment of a public university, district referral hospital, supporting the poor to access quality medical care services, improving road network and beautifying of Rukungiri Town by creating green zones.

“For every town to develop, people must work together irrespective of political affiliation. When a road or a water source is put in place, it is used by all people, so my coming is to promote quality service delivery and development,” says Mr Owakukiroru.

At the national level, Mr Owakukiroru says he will focus on improving the health standards of the country by advocating for health insurance for citizens, skilling the youth and advocating the wellbeing of old people and security personnel.

He attended Ndama Primary School in Kebisoni Sub-county, Makobore High School for O-Level and A-Level and Makerere University for a Degree in Social Sciences.

Tumukunde’s son

Mr Amanya, 30, is a son to Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunda, a presidential candidate. He went to Kampala Parents Primary School, St Lawrence High School for secondary education and Makerere University for a Degree in Law.

Mr Amanya wants to lobby for a district referral hospital, public university and improve road infrastructure in the town. At national level, he will focus on restoring term limits, strengthening national security and lobby for increase of Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment funds.

“Being born from a political family, I started loving politics from childhood and that is why at the moment I am also in struggle of liberating our country from a corrupt government. I was greatly inspired by my farther to join politics. What you should know is to have our country liberated, we must all wake up and support the move. ..,” s ays Mr Amanya.

Dr Rutahigwa studied at Rwanyanja Primary School, went to Bugangari Secondary School for O-Level and Nyakashura Secondary School from A-Level. He holds a Degree in human medicine and human surgery from Makerere University and a Degree in health services management from Uganda Martyrs’ University

Dr Rutahigwa worked as the district health officer of Rukungiri, worked at Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu District as medical doctor, worked in Nyikabale Hospital as a doctor and at Kebisoni Health Centre IV as a doctor.

He also worked at the Aids Support Organisation (Taso) Rukungiri branch. By the time of competing in the current elections, he was working as a results-based financing officer in the Ministry of Health. Dr Rutahigwa was once an FDC supporter but later defected to the NRM party after losing the FDC party primary election in 2010 to Mr Kaginda.

He crossed to NRM citing voter bribery and intimidation of his supporters. He was immediately given the NRM flag but Mr Kaginda defeated him again in 2011 election and in 2016 where he was again the NRM flag bearer. He competed for the NRM flag in September last year with two others and won.

Dr Rutahigwa, 52, says he will lobby for the district referral hospital, public university, improving road network and improving social service delivery .



“In my first 90 days in Parliament, I will lobby for money for the construction of a district referral hospital to help our people access health services. As a human doctor, I know how hurting it is for someone to travel from Rukungiri to Mbarara to access quality medical services at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital which is also expensive,” he says.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com