Rukungiri NRM leaders seek end to political rivalries ahead of 2026 elections

Rukungiri District leaders have urged Minister of Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi to resolve conflicts within the NRM party to ensure success in upcoming elections.

They emphasised the need for peace and prosperity, citing their initial support for Dr Besigye, but now seeking opportunities within the NRM.

“We have always wanted Rwakitura (State house) to come here, Besigye is our own and people support him because of that. Dr Besigye is still our number one, but since that failed we are where we think there is peace and prosperity. We can’t afford to fight over people looking for political positions, we want everything resolved,” Senior Presidential advisor on Rukungiri Affairs Mr Francis Batinti, said.

Mr Batinti who is also a district chairperson highlighted the lack of coordination, leading to missed opportunities, including ministerial appointments in Museveni’s government. He asked NRM leaders to concentrate on service delivery as some opposition leaders are even doing better that those in NRM.

The leaders had converged to reconcile Gen Muhwezi and party mobiliser Ms Peace Rugambwa whose organisation Boona Bagaigahare Nyekundaire, entrusted to aid citizens in promoting house-hold income and political mobilisation of mainly peasant farmers, had been disbanded.

Gen Muhwezi acknowledged the challenges, saying: "Some people have made politics a permanent job. There are campaigns everywhere, and we can't do anything."

The reconciliation was ordered by President Museveni following the two parties’ meeting at State House Entebbe in March this year.

Rukungiri was an FDC stronghold until 2021, but the NRM's subsequent takeover was hindered by infighting among party leaders, which left the party divided and struggling to assert its control.

Local mobiliser Moses Rwakakyaka challenged Gen Muhwezi to unite factions, saying, "You are the only minister we have, a minister with a great docket, security. You can't be part of disunity."

The Rukungiri District chairman Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama showed a need for harmonsation of activities of all stakeholders if proper service delivery and politics are to be achieved.

Mr Steven Bewayo, the resident district commissioner thanked leaders for organising reconciliation saying the effort was long overdue.

“I am the happiest today, it has been my worry that party leaders have been crushing over trivial matters. Over things that would have been resolved earlier,” he said.

Gen Muhwezi presented a signed document seeking an end to hostilities, emphasizing the need to work together for district development.