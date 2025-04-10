Rukungiri parish chief arrested over PDM funds extortion

The Parish Chief of Nyarwimuka Parish in Ruhinda Sub-county, Rukungiri District, Mr Wilson John Bangyirana, has been arrested over allegations of extorting money from beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Bangyirana, a civil servant under the Rukungiri District Local Government, was arrested on Thursday April 10, 2025, following a directive from Security Minister, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi.

The arrest followed a community Baraza held on Wednesday at Burembo Trading Centre in Ruhinda Sub-county, where residents accused the parish chief and members of the PDM SACCO committee of demanding bribes in exchange for access to government funds.

Related

PRIME Authorities arrest 10 officials over PDM cash National

Mr Guhoha Zephurino, a resident of Nyarwimuka Parish, told the minister that he was asked to pay Shs100,000 to the parish chief and another Shs100,000 to the PDM SACCO committee in order to receive funding.

“Because I needed capital for my coffee business, I complied. After paying, I received the money. But is this how the programme is supposed to work?” He said.

Another resident, Mr Muhereza Arinitwe, said he was forced to pay Shs50,000 before receiving his Shs1 million PDM allocation.

“Many people here were asked to pay before accessing PDM money. We are asking for the minister’s intervention,” he said.

In response to the complaints, Minister Muhwezi ordered the arrest of the parish chief and members of the SACCO committee.

“I have directed the police, including the District Police Commander (DPC) and the District Internal Security Officer (DISO), to arrest the parish chief and the entire PDM SACCO committee of Nyarwimuka,” he said, adding that; “Let this be a warning. If you have taken even a single coin from a beneficiary, refund it immediately or face arrest.”

Rukungiri District Police Commander, SSP Apollo Kyangungu, confirmed the arrest.

“We have Mr Bangyirana in our custody and have launched a manhunt for members of the SACCO committee,” he said.





About the Parish Development Model

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a government programme aimed at transitioning subsistence households into the money economy. It delivers public and private sector services at the parish level and is built around seven pillars: production and marketing, infrastructure, financial inclusion, social services, community data, mindset change, and governance.



