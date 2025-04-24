Rukungiri parish chief wanted over PDM bribery allegations, police say

Police in western Uganda are searching for a parish chief accused of extorting money from beneficiaries of the government’s flagship Parish Development Model (PDM) programme.

Arthur Ninsiima, the parish chief of Kikarara in Bwambara Sub-county, Rukungiri District, allegedly demanded bribes from locals in exchange for access to PDM funds, sparking outrage at a community meeting attended by government officials.

The accusations emerged during a baraza, a community dialogue, held last Thursday in Nyabugando and chaired by Security Minister and Rujumbura County MP, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi.

Several residents stood up to accuse Ninsiima of soliciting illegal payments. Isaac Natukunda, a resident of Kikarara, said he was asked to pay money in order to benefit from the programme but received nothing in return.

“I paid Shs100,000 to benefit from Parish Development Model and I did not get the money,” he said.

“Despite paying the requested amount, I have never received any government funds. Sebo Minister, kindly help me, because this is going to spoil your votes,” he added.

Another resident, Kyarikunda Evas, admitted to giving Ninsiima a bribe, although she later received her funds.

“He called me and asked for Shs50,000. I met him at Kikarara Trading Centre and gave him the money,” she told the minister.

“Yes, I got the money, but are we supposed to pay anything? Please clarify,” she added.

Security Minister Muhwezi condemned the alleged extortion, reiterating that all government programmes are free.

“It is a very big crime,” he said. “All government programmes are free of charge. I want to warn parish chiefs with such habits to stop, or they will face jail. Residents should always report such officers to the nearest police station,” he added.

Rukungiri District Police Commander, SSP Apollo Kyangungu, confirmed that police had opened investigations.

“I want to assure you, Mr Minister, I am going to take this seriously,” Kyangungu said. “We will look for the parish chief. He will have to refund the money before we consider releasing him,” he emphasized.

Efforts to reach Ninsiima for comment were unsuccessful, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

PDM is a government initiative aimed at improving livelihoods in rural areas by funding income-generating activities through SACCOs at the parish level. However, recent reports of irregularities and corruption threaten to undermine its effectiveness.

At the same meeting, Minister Muhwezi assured residents of continued government support, announcing a major investment in water infrastructure.

“The Cabinet has already allocated $50 million to a new water project which will help residents of Bwambara and Bugangari access clean and safe water,” he said.