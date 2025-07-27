Rukungiri policeman arrested for missing his gun

Police in Rukungiri District are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly stole a police SMG gun with 30 rounds of ammunition from Rwakaraba police post.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the incident occurred on July 26, 2025, at around 8:30 pm. The gun belonged to PC Pius Muyambi, who had left it in his bedroom next to the police post counter while he went for supper.

"We ask the members of the public to be on the alert and inform the local leaders or relevant offices in case they come across this missing gun so that the one holding it can be apprehended and charged accordingly," Mr Maate said. PC Muyambi has been arrested to assist in the investigation process.

This incident comes amid a string of armed robberies in nearby Kisoro district. In one notable case, five suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred on April 29, where a shop attendant was shot and robbed of Shs23 million. The suspects, Ndishimiye Brandon, Munezero Bashir, Irankunda Desire, Irankunda Garlad, and Mfitundinda Slivan, are currently in custody.

In another incident, two Rwandese nationals, Irankunda Gerald and Habyarimana Vallence, were arrested for allegedly participating in four armed robberies across Kisoro district. They were found with an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, one live round of ammunition, and police uniforms. Irankunda Gerald confessed to the crimes and revealed that he had escaped from Ruti police station in Mbarara while under interrogation.

The police are urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement to strengthen community safety.