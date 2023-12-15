Rukungiri residents decry poor state of roads

Residents of Rukungiri Municipality in Rukungiri District are up in arms with their leaders over the deplorable state of roads.

The residents say that the roads full of neglected potholes and gullies have been rendered impassable, especially during the rainy season.

They identified some of the worst roads as Republic Road, Rubabo Road, Rwabanyambu Road and Kinyasano Road.

"Instead of rehabilitating the roads, authorities are using soil to cover potholes and when it rains the roads become muddy, impassable and cause accidents,” Mr Isiah Orikiriza, a Boda Boda rider said on Friday.

Mr Martin Byamukama, a businessman dealing in produce along Republic road noted that the cost of doing business is increasing because of transport costs.

“A distance where we used to spend Shs7000 to transport our goods, we now spend over Shs10,000. We no longer make any profits, it’s very disappointing that our leaders have kept a deaf ear to our cries,” he said.

However, Rukungiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Dr Elisa Rutahigwa, who is also the chairperson of the municipality roads committee appealed to residents to be patient because a contractor to work on these roads has already been secured.

“The roads will be worked on soon starting January 2024. We have already contracted CHICO company to work on them,” said Dr Rutahigwa.