Rukungiri runs out of blood as demand increases

The Rukungiri District blood bank manager Emmanuel Mugarura has revealed shortage of blood in the area despite increasing need in the health facilities.

Mugarura says when there is shortage of blood, hospitals face a big challenge to deal with expectant mothers and malaria patients that may need blood transfusion.

This has forced them to organize roadside blood donation and collection campaigns.

“We need about 1,000 units of blood to support our health facilities for at least two weeks as we wait for the re-opening of learning institutions since learners are our main source of blood,’’ he said.

The Kisiizi Hospital Administrator in Rukungiri District, Moses Mugume told Monitor that they are currently stranded on how to deal with patients that are in need of blood transfusion since they do not have blood at the facility.

“We are getting blood from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, which is too expensive in terms of transportation. I only appeal to the general public to support the blood donation campaign so that they are able to save lives because the situation is not good here,’’ he added.

Nyakibale Hospital administrator Andrew Okoch said they are postponing operations at the facility because of a blood shortage.

“The district’s blood bank is within our facility but surprisingly, we also do not have blood and at times we are forced to postpone some operations because of blood,’’ he said.

He added “the Uganda blood transfusion services normally collects blood from schools and apparently they are not operating so we shall keep on struggling till they open for first term which is two weeks ahead,’’

In an attempt to sort out the blood shortage crisis in the district, the Lions Club of Rukungiri on Sunday joined Uganda blood transfusion services at Rukungiri branch to organize a two day roadside blood collection campaign.

“We decided to do this kind of activity basically to help our population who are in need of blood. There is too much shortage of blood in our health facilities and that’s why we came up with such an initiative,’’ Cornelious Byarugaba, the president Lions Club of Rukungiri said.