Rukungiri special needs school struggles with no learning aids

The only school in Rukungiri Municipality specialising in education of pupils with disabilities is operating without instructional materials, Monitor has established.

Nyakibale Lower Primary School has been in existence for more than 20 years. But the head teacher, Mr Henry Byarugaba, said they are struggling to deliver a decent education to the learners due to limited government support.

“Education for the deaf is hands-on and they need special instructors. We offer vocational lessons to develop their talents but the materials for their training are expensive, government can’t buy most of them and thus we rely on well-wishers,” Mr Byarugaba said.

He was speaking at a function last week where officials from the Deposit Protection Fund of Uganda (DPF-U) were handing over instructional items to the school.

He said the school also lacked enough infrastructure, including latrines, kitchen and safe water, and is not fenced for protection of the pupils.

Ms Juliet Musimenta, the municipal inspector of schools, acknowledged that the urban authority does not receive enough funds to support schools for special needs.

“We don’t normally get funds tagged on special needs education that we can use to help the school,” Ms Musimenta said.

DPF-U handed over items worth Shs21m to the school such as knitting machines, metallic cases, knitting threads, machine oils and needles, which were received by the school administrators and management.

The Nyakibale Parish Priest, Rev Fr Silveria Twinomugisa, who presided over the function to receive the items, said this was one of the biggest donations since the school was founded.

The DPF chief executive officer, Ms Julia Clare Olima, noted that challenges in teaching and learning created by changes in curriculum.