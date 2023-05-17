Rukungiri Town drowns in stench

Rukungiri Municipality residents have raised concern over the increasing stench that fills the town due to poor disposal of waste and uncollected garbage.

As one enters the town via Rukungiri-Ntungamo road, they are welcomed by a heap of plastic bottles and polythene papers and other uncollected garbage by the roadside.

The human waste disposed of in the corridors of different buildings in the town has worsened the situation.

Mr Edward Twesigye, a businessman on Republic Road in Rukungiri Town, says most buildings in the town have turned into dumping sites for human waste.

“People use polythene bags to ease themselves and at night, they dump them behind the buildings. I have been informing the municipal authorities about this issue but I have never received any assistance from them,” he says.

Ms Mary Kicoori, a businesswoman in the town, says it is becoming normal for people in the municipality to use building corridors as urinals, adding that municipal authorities have failed to install street lights, which gives chance to wrong doers.

“The municipal officials seem to be victims of poor planning, resulting from lack of capacity to effectively handle physical planning, hygiene and sanitation of the town,” she said.

Ms Kicoori said the situation is worrying and might lead to an outbreak of diseases.

Leaders speak out

However, the Mayor, Mr Charles Makuru, blames residents for being reckless, arguing that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the town clean.

“You find an old man eating a sugar cane while walking, dumping and littering the town with husks. I think if we are to have a clean town, everyone should take responsibility,” he says.

Mr Makuru says they are planning to start a crackdown on people who are disposing of human waste and littering the town anyhow.

The Town Clerk, Ms Sharifa Nakintu, acknowledges the problem of waste management but blames it on the poor attitude of residents.

“Residents who sleep in the town have a tendency of easing themselves in polythene bags and dump them in the dark streets,” she says.

Ms Nakintu adds they do not have enough manpower to collect garbage in the whole town but they were planning other mechanisms of handling the matter.