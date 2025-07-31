Rukungiri youth launch campaign to compel state free Dr Besigye

A group of youth who subscribe to the new opposition party, People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) in Rukungiri District in Kigezi sub-region, Western Uganda have launched a protest campaign against the continued detention of veteran opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale.

Launched at the PPF party offices on Rubabo Road in Rukungiri town on Wednesday, the campaign dubbed ‘Grant Dr Besigye Bail’ aims at compelling the government and judiciary to grant the four-time presidential contender temporary freedom as he and Lutale battle treason charges.

After the launch, the protestors donning black T- shirts with the portrait of the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, held a procession through the streets of Rukungiri town waving posters with messages calling for “our son’s release.”

Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale in the dock at Nakawa Court recently

“This is a nationwide protest campaign and it has been launched here in Rukungiri District. We are saying there is no more demand, it's a must, Dr Besigye must be free. We are saying on August 6, 2025, Dr Besigye and all other political prisoners must be free because everyone has confirmed our son committed no crime. It hurts that he has been in jail for almost nine months for no crime committed. So we are saying enough is enough,” said one of the PFF promoters, Ms Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe

Mr Boaz Kamsiime, a youth councilor called on fellow youths across the country to join the protest.

“I’m calling upon my fellow youth who would wish to see freedom in Uganda to kindly join us and we roll out this campaign across the country because we badly want our son, Dr Besigye out of prison,” Mr Kamsiime said.

“The whole of Rukungiri is living in a painful situation because their son, Dr Besigye is rotting in jail for no crime and it is from this background that we have launched this campaign,’’ said another PFF member, Mr Stephen Mugisha.

Abducted

Dr Besigye, 67 and his co-accused Hajj Lutale, 65 were abducted from Nairobi in November 2024 before they were returned to Ugada overnight and held for days at Makindye military barracks. They were later charged with illegal possession of ammunition and treachery before the Makindye General Court Martial.

However, they were slapped with fresh charges of treason and misprision of treason at Nakawa Court early this year.

At Nakawa Court, the two were charged alongside Capt Denis Oola, 48, a UPDF officer attached to the armoured brigade for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Museveni’s regime.

Under the amended charge of treason, the State claims that Dr Besigye, Mr Lutale and Capt Oola travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, thrice, on October 29, 2023, January 24, 2024, and on June 14, 2024, with others, where he and others discussed a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda by force of arms.

After the Geneva meeting, Dr Besigye, his co-accused, and others still at large, then travelled to Athens, Greece, on September 29, 2024, where they also discussed with others ways of removing the current regime by force of arms.

Then Dr Besigye and his political aide, Mr Lutale, are accused of travelling to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on October 29, 2024, and attending a meeting with others, where they discussed a plot to overthrow the current regime. Its further alleged that Dr Besigye between June 14, 2024 and July 25, 2024, solicited and received $5,000 (about Shs18.1m) and applied the funds to facilitate a group of 36 individuals to travel from Uganda to Kisumu in Kenya to attend and receive training in furtherance of the plot to overthrow the government.





The 36 individuals were last July charged before the Nakawa court with terrorism. They were later committed for trial before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The State also claimed Mr Lutale and Capt Oola and others still at large, between 2023 and November 2024 at various places including Nairobi and Kampala, knowing that Dr Besigye intended to commit treason, did not give information to the minister, an administrative officer, a magistrate or an officer in charge of a police station or use all reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of treason.





About Dr Besigye





Dr Besigye was a personal physician to President Museveni during the five-year guerrilla bush war in the Luweero Triangle, a rebellion that led to the overthrow of the government of Gen Tito Okello in January 1986. He was appointed to several government positions, including being a minister, until 1999 when he wrote a scathing dossier, critical of President Museveni’s government. Since then, Dr Besigye has been in and out of prison without any conviction. Following his arrest in Kenya’s capital in November last year, he has since been on remand for more than 200 days now, the longest so far in his over two-decade run-ins he has had with the regime.



