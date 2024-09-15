Rule Uganda more 40 years, NRM leaders tell Museveni at 80th birthday fete

National Resistance Movement leaders in Nansana have asked President Museveni to rule them for more forty years.

They made the call on September 15 during the celebration of the President’s 80th birthday in Nansana West 1B along Kampala-Hoima road in Wakiso District.

The celebrations were led by Mr Charles Lwanga, Deputy Resident District Commissioner in Nansana who hailed the President for keeping peace in the country throughout his regime.

“We have seen significant change in a number of things but most importantly peace. We experienced wars for several years but our savior came and we are having peace,” he said.

Mr Lwanga said the previous regimes had deprived the masses of their rights until President Museveni shot his way to State House in 1986.

He pointed out a number of achievements including restoration of the Buganda Kingdom, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.

“God anointed him and he started liberation struggles in the 1970s when he had finished studies in Dar Es Salaam. There is democracy, that is why the parliament is full of opposition leaders,” Mr Lwanga explained.

Based on the birthday party, he mobilised youth in Nansana to rally behind him to give him more 40 terms of ruling.

Mr Ian Kyeyune, an NRM leader in the district structures said President Museveni is strong and his vision is still alive.

“He is a visionary leader and we pray God gives him more years to come to serve this country because we still need him,” he said.

Ms Tracy Kiguli, Nansana West 1B NRM chairperson, also re-echoed the message of giving the President a chance to lead the country for more terms.

She expressed her gratitude to the NRM government for poverty alleviation programs saying “Ghetto structures funds are doing us good and we believe it will reduce crime in the area.”