Runaway teacher arrested over death of 13-year-old pupil

By Job Bwire More by this Author

A teacher who has been on the run for the last seven months following the death of a 13-year-old pupil he allegedly beat up has been arrested.

Peter Mubaala, a former teacher at Kings primary school Kaboowa was arrested last night for allegedly causing the death of Atiel Beny Bol, a Primary Seven pupil, according to a statement from State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Col Edith Nakalema.

He has been on the run since December last year after.

“We are working on arraigning before court Peter Mubaala, a former teacher of Kings primary school Kaboowa. He beat up a student Atiel Beny who unfortunately passed on. He is has been on the run since December last year and was arrested last night by a team from SHACU (State House Anti-Corruption Unit). Court will be in Makindye,” the statement reads.

It is alleged that on December 9, Bol collapsed and died after she was beaten by her science teacher, Mubaala for failing a test.

Advertisement

A call to protect our children.



We intervened in the torture of Winnie Muteesi,8yrs, & ensured treatment.Torturer was arraigned in Court & remanded.



Atiel Beny,13yrs, sadly died after corporal punishment from her teacher, Mubbala Peter. @PoliceUg is looking for run-away teacher pic.twitter.com/iynLL0keaD — Col Edith Nakalema (@edthnaka) December 18, 2020

“For a pupil to be beaten in class alone is a crime because corporal punishments were outlawed in schools. But even when she was pronounced dead at the clinic, the school did not report the incident that happened at 10am. They took the body to Mulago morgue six hours later. We are asking why and where were you all along?” Col Nakalema asked then before ordering the arrest of four administrators of the school to help in investigations. At the time, Mubbala was reported to be on the run after the incident.

Incident

Detectives attached to the State House Unit revealed that on December 9, Beny Bol and her classmates were given a science test, which some pupils failed, prompting the teacher to punish those who failed by caning them.

It is alleged that upon receiving the stroke, Beny Bol returned to her seat and collapsed shortly afterwards. The school rushed her to a nearby clinic where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



