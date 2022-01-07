Runaway wife of burial conductor wants to return 

Mr Godfrey Jjemba, the sensational Kayunga District burial conductor, has said his first wife, Ms Florence Nabaweesi, with whom he sired 11 children, is making desperate attempts to return to a home she abandoned three years ago.

Mr Jjemba, 69, a resident of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, yesterday told Monitor that Ms Nabweesi was secretly begging him to allow her return to his home having realised that his status had changed.

According to Mr Jjemba, Ms Nabaweesi got married to his neighbour after he found the duo making love, and surrendered her to him.

Mr Jjemba then met Ms Joyce Nakabazzi, his current wife, whom he intends to wed. The couple has three children.

“I am planning to reunite with my wife (Nakabazzi) in holy matrimony because she has been patient and stood by me when I was deprived. I have become old and I don’t want a second wife,” Mr Jjemba said.

Ms Nabaweesi is often among the residents who welcome visitors and donors at Mr Jjemba’s home.

When contacted, Ms Nabaweesi said she is the mother of Mr Jjemba’s 11 children, who is free to return to her home.

Fresh chapter

But Mr Jjemba insists he has already moved on with his current wife.

“Our new house is near completion. It is just perfect for a celebrity couple,” he said.

The 69-year-old has not yet mastered how to use his smart mobile phone that was donated to him.

His daughter, Ms Mega Namukasa, is always on standby to make or receive calls on his behalf and to help configure it.

Since Mr Jjemba’s photos went viral on social media late last month, he has received a number of donations from well-wishers, including a solar panel, a flat screen television set, 30 bags of cement, two mobile phones, unspecified amount of cash, and clothes.

Mr Sulaiman Kiwanuka, a businessman in Nakifuma Town, Mukono District, who donated 20 bags of cement to him, also promised to buy him a community radio to pass information to residents.

With donors thronging Mr Jjemba’s home almost on a daily basis , he said his biggest challenge is his personal security as “people with a bad heart” want to steal his donations.