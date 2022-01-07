Prime

Runaway wife of burial conductor wants to return 

Mr Godfrey Jjemba at his home in Mbulakati Village, Kitimbwa Sub-county, in Kayunga District. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Mr Godfrey Jjemba, 69, says Ms Nabweesi was secretly begging him to allow her return to his home having realised that his status had changed.

Mr Godfrey Jjemba, the sensational Kayunga District burial conductor, has said his first wife, Ms Florence Nabaweesi, with whom he sired 11 children, is making desperate attempts to return to a home she abandoned three years ago.
Mr Jjemba, 69, a resident of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, yesterday told Monitor  that Ms Nabweesi was secretly begging him to allow her return to his home having realised that his status had changed.
According to Mr Jjemba, Ms Nabaweesi got married to his neighbour after he found the duo making love, and surrendered her to him.

