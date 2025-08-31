Runners raise Shs3.5b for cancer fight

Everson Bwengye Kachumitana, a cancer survivor whose testimony became a rallying cry, shared her story with Daily Monitor following the 14th annual Rotary Cancer Run.

Her personal battle set a deeply personal tone for the record-breaking fundraising event, which collected Shs3.5 billion for cancer treatment facilities during a mass run on Sunday.

Bwengye’s journey began with a daunting diagnosis that plunged her family into a "tough time." She recalled that at first, she dismissed the symptoms as work-related fatigue until a medical check in 2022 revealed a big lump in her left breast.

Faced with the monumental cost of treatment, she and her family started a desperate fundraising effort. Their prayers were answered in an unexpected show of corporate kindness.

Her employers, Hariss International, stepped in with a life-changing donation of $21,000, enabling her to travel to Turkey and begin her treatment in December 2022.

"The support was incredible. It was a very tough time for my family, but Hariss gave me a chance at life," Bwengye said.

Now on a strict diet and living a new lifestyle, she uses her story to motivate others.

"I encourage everyone to come and take part in the Rotary Cancer Run. This is more than just a run; it's a statement of hope and a chance to give someone a fighting chance," she said.

NMG Uganda journalist Moses Ndaye takes part in the Rotary Cancer Run at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on August 31, 2025. The annual event drew thousands of participants to raise awareness and funds for cancer treatment. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

This year, Hariss International's entire team registered for the run, dedicating their participation to "run for Everson."

The company's commitment exemplifies the spirit of the event, which saw an estimated 60,000 people take part in the 5km, 10km and 21km races across the country.

Record funds

The record-breaking Shs3.5 billion raised this year is an increase from last year's Shs2.1 billion. The funds are earmarked for the completion of two specialised bunkers at the Rotary Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital. These structures will house two Linear Accelerator machines, which are vital for modern cancer treatment.

As a key strategic partner, Centenary Bank donated over Shs600m this year alone. This brings their total contribution over the past 13 editions to over Shs3b.

Dr Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank, expressed gratitude to all participants.

"You have given partners like Centenary Bank a chance at making a difference in the health sector, particularly in cancer,” he said.

Emmanuel Katongole, the chief runner and a visionary behind the project, emphasised the collective determination in the fight against cancer.

"We're fighting a great battle and we shall win the war on cancer," he said.

Katongole confirmed that upon completion of the Nsambya Cancer Centre, the project's focus will shift to acquiring additional equipment and training skilled personnel.

Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi (C) poses with fellow participants during the Rotary Cancer Run at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, on August 31, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Lucky runner wins land title

The event concluded on a high note with a surprise reward for one fortunate participant.

Lynette Najjemba, a Project Manager at Red Cross Uganda, won a land title courtesy of Bakaima Real Estates. The lucky winner, selected in a random draw, said the news had yet to sink in.

"I didn’t have plans to acquire land so quickly. I now need to sit and plan properly on how I’m going to utilise it," she said.

Karim Kawesa, Managing Director of Bakaima Real Estates, presented the prize, highlighting their commitment to making a tangible contribution to people's lives through the Cancer Run.

Medical experts early this year told Monitor that around 3,000 develop cancer every year in Uganda.