Rural health centre gets Shs1.2b theatre, laboratory

Nawanyago Health Centre III in Kamuli District has received a Shs1.2b theatre and laboratory.

The St Thomas Theater and Laboratory was funded by Mr Thomas Meumann, after Florian Kistler, a young volunteer from the International Culture Youth Exchange Programme in Berlin, Germany spent a vacation in the area and hatched a plan to show gratitude for awakening his medical career. It also marked the facility’s golden jubilee.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, on Sunday, said: “That a young man who comes from Germany and shows gratitude for his one-year stay should wake us up to appreciate, add value and sustain what we have got.”

She added: “These facilities should not grow legs, be underutilised or fail to be maintained. The cordial relations between Kamuli and Germany continue to grow stronger with many commitments made.”

Mr Mathias Schauer, the German ambassador, said his country is a willing partner in health and education, so there is a need to strengthen relations.

The Nawanyago Catholic Parish Priest, Fr Thomas Bamutaze, urged stakeholders to continue supporting and upholding the mission of the health centre by ensuring that it remains a place of healing, comfort, and hope for generations to come.

The health in-charge, Rev Sr Mary Angela Njeri, said at 50 years old, this is the best gift to the community who should now be gearing up for better, quality and accessible health uptake.

Kerstin Weber Kistler, the President of Tusiima Nawanyago Germany, said her son came to Nawanyago to pursue his medical career dream and pledged to continue lobbying, mobilising and influencing more funding to projects, saying this was their Vision 2025, which has been completed in 2024.

“The Vision 2025 facility will house a German standard operating theatre, an intensive care unit and an extensive laboratory- a benchmark for Kamuli district and its community,” she said