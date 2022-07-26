Russia's Foreign Minister arrives in Uganda on Africa tour

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Uganda on the third stop of a tour of African countries, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman announced Monday.

Lavrov was welcomed in Entebbe by his Ugandan counterpart, Jeje Odongo, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said publishing a photo on Telegram of the two foreign ministers.

Entebbe is a town close to the capital Kampala and is where the international airport is located.

According to the Russian TASS news agency, Lavrov is due to hold talks on Tuesday with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandan authorities were not able to provide further details about the programme for the visit.

On Sunday, the government said on Twitter it was a two-day visit.

"President Yoweri Museveni who last visited Russia in 2019 has called for stronger bilateral relations especially in the areas of defence and security, economic and technical cooperation," the government wrote.

On his first stop in Cairo on Sunday, Lavrov reassured Egyptian leaders that their orders for Russian grain would be met.

It came hot on the heels of a landmark deal Russia and Ukraine signed on Friday with the United Nations and Turkey aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries.

Less than 24 hours later Moscow struck the Ukrainian port in Odessa -- one of three exit hubs designated in the agreement -- sparking fury in Kyiv and heightening fears the Kremlin would not go through with the deal.