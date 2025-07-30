Ruto, Museveni raise concerns over trade restrictions in East Africa

President William Ruto and the visiting Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have admitted trade restrictions among partner states of East African Community are hurting economic progress in the region.

At a joint press statement on Wednesday at the State House in Nairobi, the two leaders expressed concern over reluctance by partners to open up markets to each other, condemning each country to a cycle of barriers.

The two leaders met in Nairobi to discuss various issues, including trade, security and overall regional peace. But theirs came amid a rise of non-tariff barriers in a region where trade potential is seen as performing nearly three times lower than it should.

And Ugandan leader said the region must “wake up” and make “rational” decisions about trade and economy. He was expected to give a public lecture at Kenya’s National Defence College.

Ruto said their discussions focused on “persistent Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) that hinder the flow of goods and frustrate the objectives of regional integration under the EAC framework.”

Both leaders did not mention specific countries. But this meeting came after Tanzania roiled regional common market protocol by banning foreigners from 15 economic activities generally considered “small businesses.” Dodoma argued it was shielding locals from unfair competition from foreigners, even though their own nationals have same opportunities in East African Community partners. Stakeholders in the private sector condemned the move. Tanzania also reintroduced an industrial levy on goods produced in partner states, seemingly a violation of a common external tariff meant to protect the region while encouraging growth of their industries.

In Nairobi, however, Ugandan leader said the wider eastern Africa region has operated like a house with rooms scattered in different countries.

“You have got countries like Uganda, has no access to the ocean. South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, CAR, Chad…even Ethiopia, that big country, no access to the sea. And people are not working to solve that. They are content. And you are president, minister...what are you ministering about?” he posed at a joint press briefing in Nairobi.

“If you are not solving the issue of access to the market…how will you solve that. Whoever is president, you will solve that.

“When you produce goods and services, the next question is who buys? If you don’t answer that and you are a leader…the future is very bleak. I am glad the region is waking up

“How can you have a sitting room in another country, a bedroom in another country. A kitchen in another country…how can we have an arrangement like this...?”

Their meeting was only a first in Nairobi this year, with Kenya and Uganda also bickering on trade disputes concerning their products including milk and poultry.

“The East African Community continues to demonstrate its ability as a good model for regional integration. We emphasise the centrality of unity, economic convergence and shared prosperity as guiding principles for deeper integration,” Ruto said.

According to the EAC secretariat, intratrade between its members has been rising steadily, albeit struggling with NTBs. In 2024, the EAC's total trade with the rest of the world grew by 14.17 percent to $124.9 billion, up from $109.4 billion. Intratrade between members also increased by 9.35 percent, reaching $15.2 billion, amounting to 12.17 percent of the total trade volume.

Yet experts at the East African Business Council say this could be as high as 60 percent were member states intent on implementing decisions they make around common external tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

For example, four out of the eight East African Community Member States that have so far endorsed the budgets for the next fiscal year have placed the idea of regional external tariff agreement to the periphery, focusing instead on national interest.

Council said early in July that addressing Common External Tariff (CET) challenges and comprehensively eliminating Non-Tariff Barriers in the region would have unlocked $63.4 billion in regional trade.

At the State House in Nairobi, the two presidents emphasised the need for these barriers to be resolved in a principled, practical and timely manner, given their direct impact on livelihoods, particularly for farmers and small traders.

According to President Ruto, a Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) is expected to hold its mid-term review in October this year, which will be crucial on the matters which affects trade across the borders. The JMC is the formal joint technical committee meant to respond to issues affecting the two sides.

Additionally, the two leaders recommitted themselves on strengthening regional institutions and furthering the objectives of the East African Community, including progress under the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and, ultimately, and Political Federation among others.

During the visit, the two leaders signed agreement on eight areas, which are expected to strengthen ties between the two countries.

These includes the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the fields of trade, energy, development in the mining sector, tourism, agriculture and animal industry, cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture, investment promotion as well as transport sector.

They also signed the MOU on cooperation between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and Uganda Bureau of Standards, which provides a framework for exchange of scientific exchange and technical knowledge, leading to building scientific and technical of the two bureaus.

Both leaders also reiterated the matter of regional peace and stability.

“We reaffirmed our position that security is essential to sustainable development and commended ongoing regional peace-building initiatives. We further agreed to collaborate closely in conflict resolution efforts, advocating inclusive approaches, supported by both regional and international frameworks,” statement reads.



