Rwabugumi bounces back as Rubabo NRM flag bearer after tribunal nullification

Mr Mwesigwa Mathias Rwabugumi has been declared the winner of the Rubabo County NRM party by-election held on September 8, 2025, in Rukungiri District.

The by-election was organized to select a new party flag bearer following the nullification of results from the July 17, 2025 primaries, in which Rwabugumi had earlier been declared winner.

Three weeks ago, the NRM party elections tribunal nullified Rwabugumi’s victory after a petition by Mr Alex Bob Rugonde, who alleged that voting in six villages had not been conducted in line with party electoral commission guidelines. The tribunal ordered fresh voting in Nyakiju, Nyamambo, Rwere, Rugarama, and Kisharara in Buyanja Sub-county, as well as Nyamambo Cell in Kebisoni Town Council.

In Monday’s fresh polls, Rukungiri District NRM elections officer Mr. Katureeba Elisa announced Rwabugumi as the flag bearer after he garnered 10,736 votes, narrowly defeating Rugonde who polled 10,603. Other candidates included Ms Twebaze Doreen with 1,906 votes, Mr Ngabirano Katara with 4,421, Ms Busingye Doreen with 7,714, and Mr Twinomujuni Justus with 104 votes.

Speaking after his declaration, Rwabugumi praised the NRM electoral commission for conducting what he described as a free and fair process.

“I know it has been a challenge, everyone has been waiting for this day, but finally it has come to an end and I have emerged the winner. I want to thank the district leadership and the NRM party electoral commission for organizing a peaceful election,” Rwabugumi said.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rubabo for entrusting him with the party flag, pledging to defend it in the 2026 general elections.

“I can’t fail to thank the people of Rubabo County for trusting me with their vote. Their vote has made me the NRM party flag bearer for Rubabo and I promise to use it carefully in the coming 2026 general elections,” he added.

Mwesigwa Mathias Rwabugumi declared winner of the Rubabo County NRM party by-election held on September 8, 2025, in Rukungiri District. Photo/Ronald Kabanza



Rugonde, who came second, conceded defeat but alleged voter bribery and intimidation.

“The election has been peaceful apart from a few incidences where voters were seriously bribed and intimidated by my political enemy. These acts contributed a lot to my defeat, but all in all the election was conducted in a peaceful manner,” Rugonde said.

He warned that failure to address voter bribery could push some aspirants to run as independents in 2026.

Rukungiri Deputy RDC Mr Wilberforce Ongom said the heavy security deployment was aimed at maintaining order. “We had to deploy heavily because we wanted a free, fair, and peaceful by-election. So we deployed police and UPDF officers to keep law and order during the voting and tallying process,” he said.

The Rubabo by-election stemmed from Rugonde’s petition that challenged the July primaries, leading to Monday’s fresh vote that retained Rwabugumi as the NRM flag bearer.