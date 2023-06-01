Rwampara struggles to deliver services over poor funding - leaders

Rwampara District leaders say they are finding it difficult to offer effective service delivery because of limited funding.

During the passing of the FY2023/24 district budget, the district leaders observed that service delivery in critical sectors like health, education and roads is limping due to funding gaps.

“Today we were passing our district budget for the year 2023-2024 that is mainly targeting the education sector and improving road network. We have always had challenges of limited funding, our roads have been washed away by rains, we want to improve health services through upgrading health centre II’s to health centre III’s but this may not be possible without enough funding,” Rwampara District Speaker Jotham Mwesigwa explained.

He added that poor funding has affected the residents whose main source of income is agriculture.

“The district and its people depend on farming but because of poor road network, farmers can’t get market for their produce, the vehicles cannot access the rural areas,” he observed on Tuesday.

The district chairperson Richard Owomugasho said the district is struggling to work on the roads because of lacking a road unit.

“We depend on hiring the equipment from other districts. Remember they also have their own roads that they have to work on. It’s now that we are working on our own roads when the year is ending since we struggle a lot to fix our roads given that we are a new district. We haven’t been considered by government which only considered the districts that were already in existence, “Owomugasho told Monitor.

The district secretary for finance, Micheal Mukiiza, said even in the ending financial year, some services have either been inadequately funded or not funded at all.

FY2023/24

Rwampara District May 30 passed a Shs26.3 billion budget with priority spending expected to go on education which will take Shs 12 billion, health Shs6.4 billion, administration Shs2.7 billion and roads Shs1.6 billion.

Of the passed budget, the district expects its majority funding to come from Central government (91.3 per cent), local revenue (5.7 per cent) and donor funding at 3 per cent.