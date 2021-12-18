Rwanda extends curfew amid Covid surge

Rwanda imposes a 10pm curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda recorded six cases of the Omicron variant while new virus infections have been on the rise in the capital Kigali with 45 Covid-19 patients hospitalised over the past week.

Rwanda has imposed a 10pm curfew and suspended the popular mass sports, car free day, in new Covid-19 restrictions as the country grapples with a fresh wave of virus infections.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.