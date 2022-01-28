Rwanda to reopen border with Uganda this month

Gatuna/Katuna border post

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda said it remains committed to ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between Rwanda and Uganda and believes that today's announcement will contribute positively to the speedy normalization of relations between the two countries.

Rwanda government has said it will reopen its border with Uganda this month as it seeks to ease tension between the two neighboring countries.
A statement tweeted by the state-affiliated Rwanda Broadcasting Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that Gatuna/Katuna and other land border posts will be reopened starting January 31, 2022.

