Rwandan national arrested for defiling his daughter

Police in Kigezi region have arrested a Rwandan national for allegedly defiling his 6-year-old daughter. Fosta Twizemana has been working as a herdsman in Rukiga District.

The Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate told Monitor that the incident happened on July 26 in Kayebe cell Kigara parish, Kamwezi sub county Rukiga District at the farm where Twizemana was gazing cattle.

“It's alleged that on the fateful day, Twizemana went to the farm with his wife and their two daughters aged 2 and 6 years. While at the farm, because he was at the extreme end, he called the children from their mother who was digging. On arrival, he sent away the 2 year old and hence had sex with the 6 year old daughter. After the act he sent her back to where the mother was digging who noticed that she was walking with difficulty and this made her check her body and found blood stains on her thighs,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate added that when the mother asked her daughter what had happened and by who, the daughter replied that she had been defiled by her father.

“The mother rushed to Kamwezi police station and reported the incident and the suspect was accordingly arrested and transferred to the Central Police station at Rukiga for further management. This is being barbaric and uncultured for a parent to defile his child instead of protecting her from such acts,” Mr Maate added.

The LCIII chairman for Kamwezi sub county Mr Tedson Niwagaba confirmed that criminal cases involving Rwandan nationals are increasing in his border sub county and the security committee has resolved that all Rwandan nationals working as casual laborers with not travel documents should be sent back to their country. He said those who wish to return to Rukiga shouls have valid identification documents and register with the LC1 for proper tracking in case of any criminal acts committed.