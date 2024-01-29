Rwandan national dies aboard Kisoro-bound bus

Police in Kabale are investigating circumstances under which a Rwandan national died aboard a Kisoro-bound bus which he embarked in Kampala on Monday.

The body was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem pending repatriation to the home country.

James Tuyizere, 21, who was found with a Rwandan national identity card number 12003 8 0266563036 was discovered dead by passengers on the Horizon Bus UAM 218H as they approached Kabale town at around 11am.

One of the passengers in the bus Mr Hamis Magomu said that the deceased started vomiting as they approached Ntungamo town before he became unconscious and was taken to the back seat from the middle seat he had occupied.

“I shared the same seat with this man before he was taken to the back seat after becoming unconscious. He started vomiting although he looked sickly when he entered the bus in Kampala city before we started the journey to Kisoro. If the staff of the bus had opted to get first aid, maybe they could have saved his life,” Mr Magomu said.

The officer in charge of criminal investigations at Kabale police station Mr Hakim Mukama said a case of sudden death has been recorded at Kabale Police Station under SD 16/29/01/2024.

A Rwandan national identity card that was found in the pocket of the deceased.