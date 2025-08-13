Rwandan national faces rape charges as Kabale businessman charged with murder

A Rwandan national that has been doing petty trade in Kabale town, Richard Muneza 19 was on Wednesday remanded to Ndorwa government in Kabale town on charges of rape for want of jurisdiction by the presiding magistrate.

The Kabale chief magistrate Mr Derrick Byamugisha heard from the prosecution that August 2, while at Kekubo trading center in Nyabikoni ward, Muneza raped an adult female who is a student in one of the tertiary institution in Kabale town.

“You are not allowed to take a plea in this matter because this court has no jurisdiction to hear your case. You are advised to apply for bail before the high court. The case is hereby adjourned till September 8 for mention,” Mr Byamugisha ruled before he asked the prisons officers to take the accused to the hospital for treatment since he had poor health.

The same court remanded a businessman that owns Muta Kitchen ware shop in Kabale town Sophan Mutahunga 43 together with Emmanuel Byamukama 25 and Lauben Byamugisha to Ndorwa prison in Kabale town on charges of murdering one Bedarn Niwagaba 36 whom they accused of stealing their properties.

Prosecution told court that on August 8 in Kigongi cell Kabale municipality Kabale district, the trio together with others still at large with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Bedarn Niwamanya.

A prisons officer escorts Rwandan national Richard Muneza outside the Kabale Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he was remanded to Ndorwa Prison in Kabale Town on rape charges. PHOTO | ROBERT MUHEREZA

The accused people were not allowed to take plea for want of jurisdiction and they were advised to apply for bail before Kabale high court before they were remanded till August 8.

Earlier in the morning the relatives of the deceased led by his wife Brenda Akampurira and his cousin brother Martin Kyokusiima stormed the Kabale chief magistrate’s court and the office of the director of public prosecution in Kabale demanding for answers why the accused people who were arrested on Friday last week had not been charged and prosecuted.