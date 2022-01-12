Rwandans 'flee' to DR Congo over Covid vaccine rules

A staff of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) screens passengers at a bus station in Kigali, Rwanda on March 22, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Small groups of Rwandans, travelling by canoe, have landed on the southern edge of Idjwi island in Lake Kivu which straddles the border, Karongo Kalaja, the administrator of Idjwi, told AFP.

Around a hundred Rwandans have crossed to DR Congo in recent days, saying they are fleeing the country because of Covid-19 vaccination rules, local sources said on Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.