Rwanyarare family land saga: Son charged with forgery of titles

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has charged Mr Kevin Kiiza Rwanyarare, son of veteran UPC politician Dr James William Rwanyarare, with 10 counts, including forgery of contracts, uttering false documents, and fraudulent procurement of a special certificate of title for his father's 635-acre estate in Kasanje Town Council, Wakiso District.

Dr James William Rwanyarare's property, located on Busiro Block 535, formerly Plot 136, at Ntinda and Sazi, has been at the centre of a land wrangle for years. The dispute caught national attention last year after Home Care Properties (HCP) forcibly took over the land and destroyed several residents' properties.

On Friday, Kiiza appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and was charged with forgery of a Power of Attorney dated April 15, 2020, forgery and uttering of a false "To Whom It May Concern" CPS police letter dated December 12, 2022, false statutory declarations, and fraudulent procurement of a Special Certificate of Title, and uttering false documents with intent to mislead.

Court heard that Kiiza committed forgery contrary to Section 319, 322(d)(i), and 325 of the Penal Code Act Cap 128 on April 15, 2020, in Kampala district, making a false document purporting it to have been signed by Dr. James Rwanyarare when it was not.

Kiiza further uttered false documents, which is contrary to Section 328 and 325 of the Penal Code Act Cap 128, on October 23, 2023, at the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Wakiso-Busiro Zonal Office in Wakiso district.

Kiiza was also charged with forgery of stamps, specifically an official stamp of the Officer in Charge of Kampala Central Police Station, which he allegedly forged in 2022. Additionally, he was charged with uttering false documents and fraudulent procurement of a special certificate of title.

However, Kiiza, a business associate of Strathmore Business School, pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to reappear before the same court on September 19 for further mention of the case.

Family Speaks Out

According to family representative Ms. Carol Kahamutima, the formal charging of Kiiza marks a decisive step in holding him accountable for orchestrating fraudulent schemes intended to deprive their father of his lawful property.

"The family continues to express grave concern over the conduct of the Commissioner of Lands, Mr. Baker Mugaino, whose office irregularly vacated valid caveats, ignored lawful objections, and facilitated the fraudulent issuance of a Special Certificate of Title in favor of Home Connect Properties (U) Ltd, despite the existence of the original duplicate certificate of title," she said.

Kahamutima stated that the actions of Mugaino enabled the fraudulent transfer of Dr. Rwanyarare's land into the names of Home Connect Properties Ltd with the help of Kiiza.

"The Special Certificate of Title and subsequent transfer are illegal, erroneous, and fraudulent. No third party can acquire good title from these fraudulent transactions, and the matter is now active before court, under the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution," she added.

Ms. Kahamutima urged all relevant authorities to ensure that the due process of law is followed without interference.

"We caution the public and third parties against engaging in any dealings related to the said property by Home Connect Properties Ltd," she said.

Last year, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba issued a directive stopping all transactions related to politician James Rwanyarare's 640-acre land in Kasanje, Wakiso District, following a violent confrontation between Home Care Properties (HCP) and local residents who accuse the company of forcibly taking over their land and destroying property.





