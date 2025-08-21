Rwashande: Man who shook MP Ssekikubo's belief in NRM

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo on Tuesday declared his divorce from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) after the party’s elections tribunal upheld his opponent Emmanuel Rwashande’s victory in the July 17 primaries. “I have received a copy of the so-called ruling from the tribunal, and it is laughable. It makes the NRM party look like it has completely lost direction,” Mr Ssekikubo, who has represented Lwemiyaga since 2006, said. Lwemiyaga County is one of the constituencies where the NRM campaign primaries were marred by violence. Ssekikubo’s rival, Rwashande, 62, a retired Brigadier General, was until the primaries less known in Sembabule District.

The former director of veteran affairs at the Ministry of Defence, who retired from military service last year and chose to join politics, has recently found his name mentioned not only by the Lwemiyaga voters but by a larger section of Ugandans accessing news through various social media platforms and mainstream media.

His entry into Lwemiyaga County politics, earlier dominated by the incumbent and veteran politician Ssekikubo, paints a clearer picture of the soldier- turned politician. At the height of the NRM primary election campaigns for flagbearers, Brig Rwashande and MP Ssekikubo repeatedly clashed, with physical confrontations between their supporters leading to injuries.

This forced the party electoral commission (EC) chairperson to suspend the joint campaign rallies in favour of independently organised ones. One particular incident involved the death of one party supporter, who succumbed to bullet wounds in a confrontation between supporters of the two camps at Ssekikubo’s rally in Kirega township on June 26. During this altercation, Ssekikubo, survived by a whisker after a stray bullet hit one of his fingers, and another stray bullet injured a resident on the head. In an interview with this newspaper last week, Rwashande shed light on his decision to join politics and why he finds himself at the political front, often clashing with the legislator who has represented Lwemiyaga County in Parliament for nearly 25 years.

Early life

Born on January 5, 1963, in Rwemirama Village, Ntuusi Town Council, Lwemiyaga County in Sembabule District, Rwashande is one of 14 children born to the late Lazaro Kyamuzigita and Esteri Kakirambi, a nomadic pastoral family. Rwashande began his education at Kinoni II Primary School in Kiruhura District, walking approximately 20kms every day to and from school. "We were very young, and we used to run to school. My siblings and I were always among the first to arrive because we were coming from very far," he recalls. In 1969, his father took him to Nama Primary School, and a year later, his family relocated again to Kabula County in Lyantonde District. He joined Kinuuka Primary School, completing his Primary Leaving Examinations in 1976.

He later attended Kabwohe Secondary School, Sheema District, completing his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) in 1980. However, the post-1979 war period after the toppling of former president Idi Amin Dada was turbulent, and education became increasingly difficult for the young Rwashande, so he fled the country to join other dissenters in Nairobi, Kenya. “After Senior Four, the situation became tense. I was a student leader in the Uganda Patriotic Movement, and studying was no longer possible," he reminisces.

During the early 1980s, Rwashande and others attempted to return to Uganda but in vain. On their third attempt to return, they disguised themselves in white suits with red T-shirts to resemble then ruling Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party supporters. They successfully crossed the border through different entry points, some through Busia, others via Tororo and Malaba. Their designated meeting point was on Jinja Road in Kampala. "Someone was waiting for us at a railway station. Our password was 'Gyemuli?' and the correct response was 'Bagenze.' Whoever responded with 'Bagenze' was the contact we were looking for," he narrates.

They were taken to a safe house in Kabalagala, and then moved by mini-buses. After trekking from Namugongo to Ngoma in Nakaseke District, Rwashande, then aged 17, finally met then rebel leader Yoweri Museveni and officially joined the Bush War.

Back to the community

Upon retiring, Rwashande returned to his roots in Ntuusi. However, he was quickly drawn back to public service. "People were visiting my home every day seeking help. I realised I could not satisfy their needs with my own limited resources, so I decided to stand for Member of Parliament for Lwemiyaga County," he says

He explains that much of what they fought for during the liberation struggle hadn't reached rural areas like Lwemiyaga. Regarding his current disability, Rwashande explains that although he was once shot in the arm during the five-year Luweero Bush War, his hip injury was caused by the physical strain of carrying heavy machine guns.

"We had looted many guns, and I was carrying about three big machine guns, much more than I was supposed to. I fell into a pit, and the guns landed on my hip, causing serious injury. Over time, the bone started to crack. The condition worsened until I was taken to India, where doctors discovered a long fracture. They removed the damaged joint and inserted a metal implant," he says.

Personal life

Rwashande married his wife, Robinah Kiconco, in 1989 after the war. Despite spending more than 20 years stationed in Gulu fighting the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) and other rebel groups in the northern part of the country, he commends her unwavering support. "My wife bought our first plot of land on which we built our home while I was still in DR Congo. She raised the children while I only managed to send school fees and other requirements," he says

Battling for soul of Lwemiyaga

When Rwashande won the NRM party ticket for Lwemiyaga County, he marketed himself as one who could end Theodore Ssekikubo's 25-years at the helm of area politics. He made it clear that all legal avenues would be used to dislodge Ssekikubo. Rwashande has the support of retired army officer Gen Phenihas Katirima, who is a key influencer in Sembabule District politics. He also has the full backing of President Museveni's younger brother Michael Nuwagira, aka Toyota. Toyota is the chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political mobilisation outfit associated with First Son and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Although Rwashande won the party flag with 16,358 votes against Ssekikubo's 8,702 votes, the latter insists the exercise was marred by violence and disenfranchisement of voters. Ssekikubo also claims goons were ferried into the constituency and soldiers intimidated voters during campaigns and polling day. Rwashande has since denied the claims. Other candidates in the race were former State minister for Transport Joy Kabatis, who garnered 473 votes, Mr Edmond Bwiire (960), and Mr Jacob Kato (11).

Life in the Army

Military career

Despite his young age, Rwashande was inspired by Mr Museveni, then minister of Defence, whose leadership and words resonated with him and his peers.

‘‘We admired his leadership. Whatever he told us, we believed, and we followed him,’’ he says. Rwashande’s first military operation was in Masindi in 1983, where, without a gun, he acted as a decoy shouting commands like ‘‘Kamata uyo!’’ (catch him) to create the impression of a larger force. Eventually, they captured an armory and acquired weapons. He participated in several key operations across Masindi, Hoima, Mubende, and Katonga areas. He was later among three sergeants chosen to capture Fort Portal, Hoima, Masindi, and Gulu.

‘‘I was never part of the group that captured Kampala. We cried because many comrades died trying to cross to Kampala, but perhaps that is why I survived,’’ he recalls. Rwashande also played a critical role in retrieving impounded vehicles from Sudanese barracks, returning with additional support, including five Mercedes-Benz cars, five Range Rovers, and five lorries that aided the war effort.

Military training

Between 1981 and 2007, Rwashande undertook several military courses in Libya, the UK, Tanzania, and China. He was among 98 trainees in Libya under the support of then Libya president Col Muammar Gaddafi. He was alongside notable figures such as Gen Kale Kayihura, Tom Butime, Jack Sabiiti, and George Mugumya, among others. Between 2003 and 2004, Rwashande earned a Diploma and Degree in Strategic Defence Studies from the Nanjing Army Command College in China. He later obtained a Master’s Degree in Strategic Defence Studies from the National Defence University in China (2006–2007). In 2025, Rwashande attained a degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Nkumba University.

Key military roles

Throughout his military career, Rwashande held various senior roles, including Commander of 601 Brigade; Commanding Officer of Guard Battalion; Commanding Officer, 71 Battalion; Commanding Officer of Operations and Training Battalion; Commander of Operation Iron Fist in Southern Sudan; Operation Commander of Lightning Thunder; Division Operations and Training Officer, 2nd Division; Operation Coordinator for the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom); Defence Attaché, and Chief of Civil Military Cooperation, among others. He also represented the UPDF in China, North Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos for over a decade until his retirement in April 2024.



