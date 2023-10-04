Rwenzori health centre receives major face-lift





The government has upgraded Nyakitokoli Health Centre II in Karangura Sub-county, Kabarole District, ending 11 years of poor health services.



The Ministry of Health commissioned the facility, which cost Shs870 million, on Monday.

Previously, patients who needed specialised care had to trek more than 30 kilometres to access Bukuku Health Centre IV in Fort Portal City and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

The facility offers services, including maternity care, pediatrics, prenatal and postnatal care, immunisation and cervical cancer screenings.

Ms Moureen Muhindo, a resident, said many expectant mothers miss out on antenatal care services due to lack of transportation.

Ms Muhindo called upon the government to prioritise the construction of roads in the sub-county.

“Giving birth was like a miracle for us. The majority of us mothers in the Rwenzori mountain villages couldn’t access antenatal care, not because we didn’t want to, but because there was no nearby facility. I had to deliver two of my children at home because of poor roads,” she said.

The officer-in-charge, Ms Stella Kansiime, explained that the facility previously treated only minor illnesses such as cough, adding that they will now have the capacity to admit patients.

She also expressed optimism that the number of patients would increase with the addition of health workers.

Dr Steven Kalyegira, the Kabarole District Health Officer, said the facility has a 20-bed capacity and they are committed to preventing maternal deaths.

“We currently have a total of 14 staff members, including two midwives. I am confident that the facility will provide a wide range of services. With the comprehensive resources available, we no longer anticipate mothers having to give birth in the village. The facility is fully-equipped to ensure that patients receive high quality services,” he said.

Mr Milton Bahati, a district councillor for Karangura Sub-county, appealed to the government to provide the facility with an ambulance and better access roads.

In a bid to dispel myths surrounding delivering in new health facilities, Kabarole District chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga announced a Shs250,000 incentive for the first woman to give birth at the facility.

“We faced a similar myth at Nyabuswa health facility, where mothers avoided seeking care until I introduced a similar incentive.