Rwenzori machete attack death toll jumps to 20

Panic and fear have gripped communities across the Rwenzori sub-region after 20 suspected panga-wielding attackers were killed on Saturday morning in Kasese, Fort Portal, and Bundibugyo districts.

Most of the suspects were shot dead by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and police, while others were lynched by residents after being found hiding or refusing to identify themselves.

According to security officials, the attackers — armed with pangas, bows, arrows, and some firearms — launched simultaneous attacks on police and army installations, as well as a teacher training college and trading centres on Saturday morning.

The attacks, believed to have been coordinated, occurred almost at the same time across the three districts, leaving residents in shock and forcing many to flee their homes.

UPDF soldiers deployed at Canon Apollo Core PTC in Fort Portal City, where unknown assailants armed with machetes had reportedly attempted to attack the college in the wee hours of Saturday morning. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

The wave of violence has revived haunting memories of the 2014 Rwenzori attacks, when coordinated strikes across Kasese, Bundibugyo, and Ntoroko left dozens of civilians and security personnel dead.

Fort Portal attack

In Fort Portal City, gunfire erupted Saturday morning at Canon Apollo Core PTC and Ibonde I Trading Centre along the Fort Portal–Bundibugyo Road in North Division.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacks began around 6:30am as suspected assailants, armed with pangas and carrying bags, attempted to enter Canon Apollo Core PTC.

Security forces swiftly responded after being called upon by local leaders.

Some of the suspects arrested following the attack in Kasese

At Canon Apollo Core PTC, by press time, there were four bodies of suspected attackers who were killed by UPDF soldiers in collaboration with police.

Mr Kinuge Joram from Bukuku, the area GISO said residents had spotted the attackers walking from the Kazingo area toward Nyakasura and Canon Apollo in the early morning and alerted security.

“We intercepted them at Canon Apollo Core PTC. They refused to identify themselves. One of them tried to cut a soldier, and that’s when the commanders ordered soldiers to open fire. Four were killed and the rest fled.”

He added that the attackers were speaking Rukonzo and that some faces appeared familiar and are suspected to be coming from the Bundibugyo District.

At Ibonde trading center, traffic was paralyzed for several hours after two other suspects were gunned down, before locals killed another suspect after being intercepted from the Link Bus, which was coming from Bundibugyo District.



Police arrest one of the suspected attackers after intercepting him on a Link Bus along the Fort Portal–Bundibugyo Road at Ibonde. The suspect narrowly escaped being lynched by locals on Saturday. Photo/Alex Ashaba

At around midday, one suspected attacker was killed by a mob after emerging from a banana plantation carrying a bag that reportedly contained herbs and animal skins. According to eyewitnesses, the man failed to identify himself when confronted by residents.

At the same location, security officers intercepted a vehicle traveling from Bundibugyo. Upon inspection, one of the passengers — suspected to be part of the attacking group — fled the scene, narrowly escaping the wrath of the crowd.

Elsewhere, in Kitarasa village, residents killed another suspected attacker who had been hiding in a swamp. Witnesses say the man attempted to attack people working in a garden with a panga before being overpowered and killed on the spot.

The violent mob actions highlight the deep fear and mistrust that have gripped local communities following the morning assaults on UPDF detachments and security posts across the Rwenzori Sub-region.

Locals at Ibonde Trading Centre, together with security personnel, look at one of the suspected attackers who was killed by a mob after being intercepted from a Link Bus traveling from Bundibugyo. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Security agencies have since intensified operations, mounting roadblocks and vehicle checks along the Fort Portal–Bundibugyo highway and other access routes. Several suspects have been arrested for questioning.

Several suspects were arrested from the Link bus and taxis.

By midday, gunfire could still be heard in parts of Fort Portal as security forces hunted for fleeing attackers. All the deceased suspects were youthful female and dressed in plain clothes.

Bundibugyo attacks

The sound of heavy gunfire in the early morning hours sent shockwaves through the surrounding communities. Many residents from Sindila sub-county were seen carrying their belongings and children as they moved towards Butama–Mitunda Town Council in search for safety.

The Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Rt. Maj. Jones Mugabirwe, has confirmed that two suspected attackers were killed and five others arrested by UPDF soldiers.

He said their primary targets appeared to be security installations, though their exact motive remains unclear.

“We are yet to know whether they are ADF rebels or Kirumiramutima. We ask the community to remain calm as we have reinforced security with backup from Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal,” he said.

The Chairperson of Sindila Sub-county, Mr. Blasio Kamabu, urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and avoid spreading panic. He called on those who had fled to return home, assuring them that the situation was under control.

The proximity of the attacks to the DR Congo border has heightened anxiety among locals, who fear a possible spillover of rebel activity.

Kasese under attack

Security forces have killed nine suspected attackers — four at the Kasese police barracks and five in Rugendabara.

According to the Kasese RDC, Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the attackers torched one uniport at the police barracks and vandalised another before being repulsed.

"This attack was more of a planned operation because it happened at the same time in all the areas but all in all, we thank our security teams for their quick and professional response,” he said.

He said one police constable was injured at Rugendabara, and five others were hurt in Kasese Town.

He added that 30 suspected attackers from the two separate incidents in the districts have also been arrested and would aid the investigations.

By Alex Ashaba, Moureen Biira, Yoweri Kaguta & Longino Muhindo







