Rwenzururu holds another coronation without king

It was business as usual in Kasese District as the Rwenzururu Kingdom marked 55 years of coronation yesterday.

A few people were seen dancing to cultural songs unlike before when the day was celebrated with pomp.

Before the arrest of King Charles Wesley Mumbere in 2016, the streets would be crowded with subjects decked with traditional regalia.

Mr Noah Bwambale, a resident, in an interview said they decided to give themselves a special treat in recognition of the day.

They bought five kilogrammes of meat and made merry at their workplace.

“This day would be worth celebrating if the king had graced the day at Kilembe Golf Course in Kasese,” he said.

At the Golf Course, where the cultural functions are usually held, there were no signs of celebrations.

Mr Selevest Kule Walyuba, also a resident, said people feel unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Rwenzururu Kingdom has said it would not celebrate this year’s eagerly awaited coronation anniversary.

The subjects had prearranged to celebrate for the first time since the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) raided the Buhikira royal palace of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu and left scores dead, on November 26, 2016.

The king, his former acting prime minister, Mr Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire, and about 200 others, have since been awaiting trial for charges of treason, terrorism and murder, among others, preferred on them by the State.

Some sections of the public and Human Rights Watch have, however, questioned why there has been no report on the attacks.

The kingdom premier, Mr Joseph Kule Muranga, while addressing the media last Friday, said families should celebrate at household level by planting trees as a measure to conserve the environment.

Mr Muranga said the day was not worth celebrating since their king’s movements were restricted.

“All the kingdom regalia were burnt to ashes when the royal palace was attacked in November 2016, so we cannot celebrate the day without them and the king,” he said.

Last week, subjects of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu spent days planting trees as an activity to mark the anniversary.

About the attack

The security agencies accused Omusinga of orchestrating a plot to create insecurity in Kasese.

They accused him of training some of his royal guards into a militia group that was allegedly terrorising the people and security personnel across the Rwenzori Sub-region.

After his arrest, King Mumbere was charged with several offences before Jinja Magistrate Court.

However, in 2017, he was granted bail by Justice Eva Luswata, who restricted his movements to Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja districts.

In 2019, the War Crimes Division of the High Court relaxed his bail terms after his application.

The court allowed him to travel to Kasese to attend his mother’s burial but this was later cancelled.

In January, the Jinja High Court granted bail to 132 royal guards of the Rwenzururu Kingdom, who had spent four years in detention.

To date, the Buhikira royal palace in Kasese is a no-go area.

The place is visibly bushy and a home to rodents and other wild animals.

The palace is still declared a scene of crime and gates have since been closed. One is greeted by marks of bullets that pierced through the perimetre wall.

The huts, which initially accommodated the Rwenzururu parliament and royal guards, were all burnt during the attack.

At the Kasese Central Police Station headquarters, two royal vehicles are still parked.

Following his bail release, King Mumbere appointed a Prime Ministerial Commission to run the cultural institution that was later dissolved last year after the appointment of former Busongora North Member of Parliament, Mr Muranga as the prime minister of the kingdom.

In November last year, the kingdom embarked on plans to restore the palace and a Shs25b fundraising drive was launched.

Govt intervenes

Meanwhile, the kingdom premier, Mr Joseph Kule Muranga, said government has bought five acres of land worth Shs150 million for the construction of Mumbere’s home and palace.

He said the land was acquired from Mr Erisa Kisabu of Kirembe Cell, Central Division in Kasese Municipality.

“The government bought this land in order to replace the old royal palace which was destroyed by a joint security team in 2016,” he said.

Mr Muranga added that government would contract UPDF engineering brigade for construction works.